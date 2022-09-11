Target may offer the best deal of the week, if you have access to a key digital circle offer, but CVS and Walgreens are also worth a look, depending on your shopping list.

The following deals are available using just your cell phone and digital coupons, but shoppers must have a Walgreens Reward Card, or a CVS Card to get the following prices.

There are many more deals available if you also have access to manufacturer coupons.

CVS

GROCERIES

  • Butterfinger & Co Fun Size or Hershey’s Snack Size
    • Sale Price $2.99 (regularly $5.79)
  • Hershey’s Original, Harvest Kisses or Miniatures 7.2-11oz. 2/$7 (regularly $5.49) = $1 EB (limit 1)
    • Pay $7
      • Earn $1 EB 
    • Final Price $6 or $3 each (plus tax)
  • Buy 2 select Colgate Manual Toothbrush or Mouthwash 475-500ml. $4.49 each (regularly $5.49) = $5 EB (limit 2)
    • Pay $8.98
      • Earn $5 EB
    • Final Price $3.98 or $1.99 each (plus tax)

PERSONAL CARE

  • Buy 2 select Colgate Optic White, Total, Enamel Health or Sensitive Toothpaste $4.99 each = $5 EB (limit 2)
    • Buy 2 = $9.98
      • Use the $4/2 Colgate Toothpaste Products digital manufacturer’s coupon (if available)
    • Pay $5.98
      • Earn $5 EB
    • Final cost 98¢ or 49¢ each (plus tax)

Target

TARGET CIRCLE OFFERS

Always check your Target App for Target Circle Offers on food and anything else you may shop for while at Target!

  • 20% off food and beverage purchase!
    • Check your app for this digital coupon. If you have it, it’s good for one use through Oct. 1. (Plus it stacks with other Target Circle offers!)
  • Save $3 when you spend $15 on 12-pk. soda
    • Ad shows Dr. Pepper, Pepsi, and Coca-Cola products
  • 20% off select baby gear when you trade-in your old car seat

BABY

  • Free $20 Gift Card when you spend $100 on diapers and wipes in store
  • 20% off Carter’s Just One You and Gerber baby apparel

GROCERIES

  • Good & Gather Salad Blends
    • Buy One, Get One 25% off
    • Stack with 20% off food and beverage Target Circle Offer
    • Final Price: Varies
  • Select Red Baron Frozen Pizza
    • Buy One, Get One 50% off

PERSONAL CARE

  • Buy 1 Schick Skintimate Sensitive Skin Disposable Razors, 4 ct, $6.79 reg. price
    • Use $3.00/1 Schick or Skintimate Disposable, Target Digital Coupon (in Target Circle App)
    • Use $2.00/1 Schick Skintimate Disposable Razors Ibotta Rebate

Walgreens

GROCERIES

  • Select Wonderful Pistachios
    • Sale Price — $5.99

PERSONAL CARE

  • Buy 2 Caress Body Wash 18oz. $4.79 each 
    • Minus buy 1, get 1 50% off sale
      • Earn $2 W Cash Rewards
      • Submit $1.50 cash back through Ibotta when you buy select Caress Body Wash = $3 (If available)
    • Final cost $2.18 or $1.09 each (plus tax)

You can find additional deals and full ad coupon match-ups for each store this week at Hip2Save.com.