Target may offer the best deal of the week, if you have access to a key digital circle offer, but CVS and Walgreens are also worth a look, depending on your shopping list.
The following deals are available using just your cell phone and digital coupons, but shoppers must have a Walgreens Reward Card, or a CVS Card to get the following prices.
There are many more deals available if you also have access to manufacturer coupons.
CVS
GROCERIES
- Butterfinger & Co Fun Size or Hershey’s Snack Size
- Sale Price $2.99 (regularly $5.79)
- Hershey’s Original, Harvest Kisses or Miniatures 7.2-11oz. 2/$7 (regularly $5.49) = $1 EB (limit 1)
- Pay $7
- Earn $1 EB
- Final Price $6 or $3 each (plus tax)
- Buy 2 select Colgate Manual Toothbrush or Mouthwash 475-500ml. $4.49 each (regularly $5.49) = $5 EB (limit 2)
- Pay $8.98
- Earn $5 EB
- Final Price $3.98 or $1.99 each (plus tax)
- Pay $8.98
PERSONAL CARE
- Buy 2 select Colgate Optic White, Total, Enamel Health or Sensitive Toothpaste $4.99 each = $5 EB (limit 2)
- Buy 2 = $9.98
- Use the $4/2 Colgate Toothpaste Products digital manufacturer’s coupon (if available)
- Pay $5.98
- Earn $5 EB
- Final cost 98¢ or 49¢ each (plus tax)
Target
TARGET CIRCLE OFFERS
Always check your Target App for Target Circle Offers on food and anything else you may shop for while at Target!
- 20% off food and beverage purchase!
- Check your app for this digital coupon. If you have it, it’s good for one use through Oct. 1. (Plus it stacks with other Target Circle offers!)
- Save $3 when you spend $15 on 12-pk. soda
- Ad shows Dr. Pepper, Pepsi, and Coca-Cola products
- 20% off select baby gear when you trade-in your old car seat
BABY
- Free $20 Gift Card when you spend $100 on diapers and wipes in store
- 20% off Carter’s Just One You and Gerber baby apparel
GROCERIES
- Good & Gather Salad Blends
- Buy One, Get One 25% off
- Stack with 20% off food and beverage Target Circle Offer
- Final Price: Varies
- Select Red Baron Frozen Pizza
- Buy One, Get One 50% off
PERSONAL CARE
- Buy 1 Schick Skintimate Sensitive Skin Disposable Razors, 4 ct, $6.79 reg. price
- Use $3.00/1 Schick or Skintimate Disposable, Target Digital Coupon (in Target Circle App)
- Use $2.00/1 Schick Skintimate Disposable Razors Ibotta Rebate
Walgreens
GROCERIES
- Select Wonderful Pistachios
- Sale Price — $5.99
PERSONAL CARE
- Buy 3 select Crest or Oral-B Dental Care Products, $4 each
- Use the $5/3 Crest or Oral-B Product digital manufacturer’s coupon (exp. 9/24)
- Pay $7
- Get back $5 W Cash Rewards
- Final price $2 or 66¢ each (plus tax)
- Buy 3 Scope Outlast Mouthwash 33.8oz. $3.99 each
- Use the $5/3 Crest or Oral-B Product digital manufacturer’s coupon (exp. 9/24)
- Pay as low as $6.97
- Get back $5 In-Store Rewards
- Final cost $1.97 or 65¢ each (plus tax)
- Buy 2 Caress Body Wash 18oz. $4.79 each
- Minus buy 1, get 1 50% off sale
- Earn $2 W Cash Rewards
- Submit $1.50 cash back through Ibotta when you buy select Caress Body Wash = $3 (If available)
- Final cost $2.18 or $1.09 each (plus tax)
