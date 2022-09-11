FILE: A Target store sign is seen on August 21, 2019 in Pembroke Pines, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Target may offer the best deal of the week, if you have access to a key digital circle offer, but CVS and Walgreens are also worth a look, depending on your shopping list.

The following deals are available using just your cell phone and digital coupons, but shoppers must have a Walgreens Reward Card, or a CVS Card to get the following prices.

There are many more deals available if you also have access to manufacturer coupons.

CVS

GROCERIES

Butterfinger & Co Fun Size or Hershey’s Snack Size Sale Price $2.99 (regularly $5.79)



Hershey’s Original, Harvest Kisses or Miniatures 7.2-11oz. 2/$7 (regularly $5.49) = $1 EB (limit 1) Pay $7 Earn $1 EB Final Price $6 or $3 each (plus tax)



Buy 2 select Colgate Manual Toothbrush or Mouthwash 475-500ml. $4.49 each (regularly $5.49) = $5 EB (limit 2) Pay $8.98 Earn $5 EB Final Price $3.98 or $1.99 each (plus tax)



PERSONAL CARE

Buy 2 select Colgate Optic White, Total, Enamel Health or Sensitive Toothpaste $4.99 each = $5 EB (limit 2) Buy 2 = $9.98 Use the $4/2 Colgate Toothpaste Products digital manufacturer’s coupon (if available) Pay $5.98 Earn $5 EB Final cost 98¢ or 49¢ each (plus tax)



Target

TARGET CIRCLE OFFERS

Always check your Target App for Target Circle Offers on food and anything else you may shop for while at Target!

20% off food and beverage purchase! Check your app for this digital coupon. If you have it, it’s good for one use through Oct. 1. (Plus it stacks with other Target Circle offers!)



Save $3 when you spend $15 on 12-pk. soda Ad shows Dr. Pepper, Pepsi, and Coca-Cola products



20% off select baby gear when you trade-in your old car seat

BABY

Free $20 Gift Card when you spend $100 on diapers and wipes in store

20% off Carter’s Just One You and Gerber baby apparel

GROCERIES

Good & Gather Salad Blends Buy One, Get One 25% off Stack with 20% off food and beverage Target Circle Offer Final Price: Varies



Select Red Baron Frozen Pizza Buy One, Get One 50% off



PERSONAL CARE

Buy 1 Schick Skintimate Sensitive Skin Disposable Razors, 4 ct, $6.79 reg. price Use $3.00/1 Schick or Skintimate Disposable, Target Digital Coupon (in Target Circle App) Use $2.00/1 Schick Skintimate Disposable Razors Ibotta Rebate



Walgreens

GROCERIES

Select Wonderful Pistachios Sale Price — $5.99



PERSONAL CARE

Buy 3 select Crest or Oral-B Dental Care Products, $4 each Use the $5/3 Crest or Oral-B Product digital manufacturer’s coupon (exp. 9/24) Pay $7 Get back $5 W Cash Rewards Final price $2 or 66¢ each (plus tax)



Buy 3 Scope Outlast Mouthwash 33.8oz. $3.99 each Use the $5/3 Crest or Oral-B Product digital manufacturer’s coupon (exp. 9/24) Pay as low as $6.97 Get back $5 In-Store Rewards Final cost $1.97 or 65¢ each (plus tax)



Buy 2 Caress Body Wash 18oz. $4.79 each Minus buy 1, get 1 50% off sale Earn $2 W Cash Rewards Submit $1.50 cash back through Ibotta when you buy select Caress Body Wash = $3 (If available) Final cost $2.18 or $1.09 each (plus tax)



You can find additional deals and full ad coupon match-ups for each store this week at Hip2Save.com.