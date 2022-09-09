KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Apple started taking orders for the new iPhone 14 Friday, less than a week after unveiling the phone at the company’s product launch event.

The iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max are the new options available in new colors.

While all four phones can be preordered now, three of the four phones will begin shipping next week. The iPhone 14 Plus won’t be available until Oct. 7, according to Apple.

Price will also be a consideration when it comes to deciding which iPhone to buy. Each phone will sell for a different price, depending on storage and other features.

iPhone 14: $799

iPhone 14 Plus: $899

iPhone 14 Pro: $999

iPhone 14 Pro Max: $1,099

If you are considering buying a new iPhone, you should also check out the following preorder deals being offered to save you money as companies and stores compete for your business.

Apple

Apple wants customers to upgrade to its new iPhone 14 as soon as possible.

In an effort to convince customers to buy a new phone, Apple is offering up to $720 off a new iPhone 14 model when you trade in an old phone or device, even if it’s an Android phone.

The trade-in value depends on the model. For example, an iPhone 13 Pro Max will be worth an estimated $720, but an iPhone 12 mini is only worth up to $250. You can find out what your old phone is worth on Apple’s website.

Best Buy

Best Buy is offering deals on new Apple iPhone 14 options.

The retailer is accepting preorders on all four phones. Deals are similar to each mobile carrier below.

AT&T

Each major carrier is also offering trade-in deals for customers who preorder a new iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Plus.

For AT&T customers, the trade-in amount varies greatly depending on the model you’re giving up to get the new phone, as well as which iPhone 14 you buy.

The trade-in amount will be credited to your bill over 36 months. While it may seem like the phone is free, the fine print states that the phone will be financed at 0% APR, but you’ll receive up to three monthly payments of $22.20 before the credits begin applying to your bill.

There is also an instant $30 connectivity discount.

You are also required to activate the new iPhone with an eligible AT&T rate plan.

Sprint T-Mobile

Existing Sprint customers can earn between $420-$1,000 in credit after trading in certain phones for a new iPhone 14.

You’ll need to trade in an iPhone XR or newer to cash in on the discount. You’ll also need to know that up to $280 will come in the form of a rebate with virtual prepaid Mastercard Card.

There is also an instant $30 connectivity discount.

T-Mobile

T-Mobile customers are eligible up to $1,000 after trade-in for a new iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Pro.

Customers need to know the trade-in credit is split between an instant credit and bill credits over 24 months. According to the fine print, bill credits will begin within two billing cycles and you may be responsible for two monthly payments of $20.17.

You can also get Apple TV+ when you choose the T-Mobile Magenta Max rate plan on certain offers.

More information on the pricing and credits is available on Apple’s website.

Verizon

Verizon is offering up to $800 credit after trade-in on certain models.

Verizon’s credit offer is applied in two ways. The first is an instant trade-in credit of $315 when you buy an iPhone 14.

Then, depending on the phone plan you will receive either $484 in bill credits, or $85 in bill credits. Like other carriers the credits may not apply for two monthly billing cycles. That means you could be responsible for up to two payments of $13.44.

It’s a similar deal for the iPhone 14 Plus. Customers will be eligible for a $315 instant credit and up to $485 in bill credits over 36 months.

You can also get Apple One when you choose the Verizon One Unlimited for iPhone rate plan with this offer.

Additional Offers

Many carriers are also offering deals on older iPhone models too.