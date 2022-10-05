KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Cooler weather is moving into the area for the weekend, and a fall favorite could be a good option.

Kansas City-area grocery stores must agree because the ingredients for chili are some of the most affordable options this week.

FOX4 is working for you with some of the best deals available at Kansas City-area grocery stores this week. Prices are good Oct. 5-Oct. 11, unless otherwise noted.

Make sure you have store cards for Hy-Vee and Price Chopper to get the sale price. It’s free to sign up in stores.

Check store ads for additional deals and offers available this week. You may also have manufacturers coupons available for some items to score additional savings.

Aldi

Tyson Fresh Pork Sirloin Roast $1.79 per lb. (Price Available Oct. 5 only)



Select Squash $0.59 per lb.



Simply Nature Organic Butternut Squash or Sweet Potatoes $1.79 per bag



Nature’s Nectar Splash Juice $1.69 each



The entire weekly Aldi ad is available online.

Hy-Vee

Hy-Vee boneless top loin pork chop 4 oz., $0.88 each



Avocados $0.48 each



Frito-Lay, Lay’s, Munchies, Rold Gold $1.99 each when you buy 3 bags



Dole Iceberg Lettuce $0.99 each with coupon (Limit 1)



Special Recipe Brats, Patties, or Skinless $0.99 each with coupon (Limit 10)



Heinz Ketchup $2.48 each with coupon (Limit 1)



Kraft Macaroni & Cheese $3.99 per 5 pk with coupon (Limit 1)



Zesta Crackers $1.88 per box with coupon (Limit 1)



Tropicana Orange Juice $2.88 each with coupon (Limit 1)



WOW WEDNESDAY DEALS (Available 10/5 only)

Ground Beef 16 oz. 80/20, $1.88 (limit 1)



Hy-Vee Mac & Cheese $0.19 per box (limit 1)



Halo Mandarin Oranges 3 lb. bag, $2.99 (limit 1)



Brawny Paper Towels 6 roll pkg, $2.99 (limit 1)



3 DAY SALE (Oct. 7-9 only)

Wonder Classic White Bread 20 oz. loaf, $1.99



Jimmy Dean Bacon Buy One, Get One Free



Frito-Lay Doritos Buy One, Get One Free



Bolthouse Farms Baby Carrots 16 oz., Buy One, Get One Free



Hy-Vee Potato Chips Buy One, Get One Free



Hy-Vee Salsa Buy One, Get One Free



Hy-Vee Cottage Cheese Buy One, Get One Free



The entire weekly Hy-Vee Ad is available online.

Price Chopper

Best Choice Beans or Tomatoes 2/$1 (Limit 12)



Premium Saltine Crackers $1.69 each (Limit 2)



Best Choice Shredded or Chunk Cheese $1.99 (Limit 4)



Chuck Roast $3.99 per lb.



Birds Eye Steamfresh Vegetables $0.99 each (Limit 4)



The entire weekly Price Chopper Ad is available online.

