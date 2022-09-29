KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Grab your phone and start tackling your grocery list.

FOX4 is working for you with some of the best deals available at Kansas City-area grocery stores this week. Prices are good Sept. 28-Oct. 4, unless otherwise noted.

Make sure you have store cards for Hy-Vee and Price Chopper to get the sale price. It’s free to sign up in stores.

Check store ads for additional deals and offers available this week. You may also have manufacturers coupons available for some items to score additional savings.

Aldi

Cherub Grape Tomatoes $2.79 per 10 oz.



Gala Apples $1.99 per 3-lb. bag



Fresh Pineapple $1.99 each



Halloween Candy Starting at $1.99 per bag



The entire weekly Aldi ad is available online.

Hy-Vee

Hy-Vee Choice Reserve bacon-wrapped beef sirloin filet $2.98 each 8 oz. filet



Bone-in pork shoulder roast $1.88 per lb.



Cucumber $0.77 each



Green Pepper $0.77 each



Dole Celery $1.68 each



Whole Pumpkin $0.99 with coupon (Limit 1)



Campbell’s Soup $0.79 per can with coupon (Limit 1)



Hy-Vee Canned Pumpkin $0.79 per can with coupon (Limit 1)



Mars, Butterfinger, Baby Ruth, Crunch, or 100 Grand Candy Bars $1.99 each with coupon (Limit 1)



Spend $50, Earn $0.50 off per Gallon of Fuel with coupon (Cannot be combined with any other offer)



THROWBACK THURSDAY DEALS (Good 9/29 Only)

Hy-Vee Russet Potatoes $0.88 per 5 lb. bag (Limit 1)



Hy-Vee Eggs $1.49 per dozen (Limit 1)



Hy-Vee split top bread $0.77 each (Limit 2)



Fresh Brats or Patties $0.69 each (Limit 10)



3 DAY DEALS (Good 9/30-10/2 Only)

Frito-Lay Doritos, Ruffles, or Simply $1.99 each when you buy 3



Hormel Pork Loin Back Ribs $2.98 per lb.



Jack’s Pizza $2.77 each



The entire weekly Hy-Vee Ad is available online.

Price Chopper

Colored Bell Peppers $0.99 each



Chicken Leg Quarters $0.69 per lb. (Sold in 10 lb. bag)



Ragu Pasta Sauce $1.49 per jar (limit 2)



Chips Ahoy! Cookies $1.99 (limit 4)



Cheez-It Crackers $1.99 (limit 2)



Washington Bartlett Pears $1.99 per lb.



Sweet Potatoes $1.29 per lb.



The entire weekly Price Chopper Ad is available online.

Sprouts

Large Hass Avocados 3 for $5



On-the-Vine Cluster Tomatoes $0.98 per lb.



Red Bell Peppers or Yellow Onions $0.88 per lb.



Mandarins 2 lb. bags 2/$6



California Bartlett Pears $1.48 per lb.



Organic Honeynut Squash $1.48 per lb.



The entire weekly Sprouts Ad is available online.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.