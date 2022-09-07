KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Fresh produce for the win this week at grocery stores around the metro.

FOX4 is working for you with some of the best deals available at Kansas City-area grocery stores this week. Prices are good Sept. 7-13, unless otherwise noted. You’ll also want to read the fine print on any and all coupons.

Make sure you have store cards for Hy-Vee and Price Chopper to make sure you get the sale price. It’s free to sign up in stores.

Aldi

California Red Grapes $0.95 per pound



Green Peppers $1.69 per 3-pack



Mini Cucumbers $1.99 per 16-oz. package



Mandies Mandarins $2.99 per 3-pound bag



Fresh Boneless Skinless Chicken Thighs $2.39 per pound ( Available Wed., Sept. 7 ONLY )



Fresh Seasoned Pork Shoulder Roast $2.39 per pound



Happy Farms Sliced or Block Cheese $1.99 each



Aldi’s weekly sale ad is available online.

Hy-Vee

WOW WEDNESDAY ONLY DEALS

Armour Brand Lunchmakers $0.79 each, limit 10



Cooked Shrimp $6.99 per pound



DEALS GOOD ALL WEEK

Hy-Vee Peanut Butter $1.88 per 16 oz. jar



Hy-Vee Potato Chips 3 bags for $4



Yoplait Yogurt Buy 10 for $6, get 2 free Final Price: $6 (plus tax) for 12 Yogurts



Bird’s Eye Frozen Vegetables 4 bags for $5



Hy-Vee Apple Juice, 64 oz. $1.00 with coupon



Starkist Tuna Pouch $0.68 with coupon



Hy-Vee French Onion Dip $1.00 with coupon



Powerade Sports Drink 10 for $10 ( Price good Sept. 9-11 ONLY )



Sunbelt Bakery granola or fruit & grain bars 4 for $8.88 ( Price good Sept. 9-11 ONLY )



The complete weekly Hy-Vee ad and coupons are available online.

Price Chopper

KC Pride KC Strip Steak 10 oz., $5.00 each



Honeycrisp Apples $1.49 a pound



Always Save Tomato Sauce 3 for $0.99



Always Save Vegetables $0.59 per can



Best Choice Broth, 32 oz. $1.69 each



Best Choice Cereal $1.79 a box



Best Choice Shredded or Chunk Cheese $1.99 each



Yoplait Yogurt $0.49 each, limit 12



The full weekly sale ad is available at MyPriceChopper.com.

Sprouts

Haas Avocados 6 ct. bag, $3.98



California Bartlett Pears $1.48 per pound



Cosmic Crisp or Honeycrisp Apples $1.48 per pound



The entire weekly ad is available on Sprout’s website.

