KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Fresh produce for the win this week at grocery stores around the metro.
FOX4 is working for you with some of the best deals available at Kansas City-area grocery stores this week. Prices are good Sept. 7-13, unless otherwise noted. You’ll also want to read the fine print on any and all coupons.
Make sure you have store cards for Hy-Vee and Price Chopper to make sure you get the sale price. It’s free to sign up in stores.
Aldi
- California Red Grapes
- $0.95 per pound
- Green Peppers
- $1.69 per 3-pack
- Mini Cucumbers
- $1.99 per 16-oz. package
- Mandies Mandarins
- $2.99 per 3-pound bag
- Fresh Boneless Skinless Chicken Thighs
- $2.39 per pound (Available Wed., Sept. 7 ONLY)
- Fresh Seasoned Pork Shoulder Roast
- $2.39 per pound
- Happy Farms Sliced or Block Cheese
- $1.99 each
Aldi’s weekly sale ad is available online.
Hy-Vee
WOW WEDNESDAY ONLY DEALS
- Armour Brand Lunchmakers
- $0.79 each, limit 10
- Cooked Shrimp
- $6.99 per pound
DEALS GOOD ALL WEEK
- Hy-Vee Peanut Butter
- $1.88 per 16 oz. jar
- Hy-Vee Potato Chips
- 3 bags for $4
- Yoplait Yogurt
- Buy 10 for $6, get 2 free
- Final Price: $6 (plus tax) for 12 Yogurts
- Bird’s Eye Frozen Vegetables
- 4 bags for $5
- Hy-Vee Apple Juice, 64 oz.
- Starkist Tuna Pouch
- Hy-Vee French Onion Dip
- Powerade Sports Drink
- 10 for $10 (Price good Sept. 9-11 ONLY)
- Sunbelt Bakery granola or fruit & grain bars
- 4 for $8.88 (Price good Sept. 9-11 ONLY)
The complete weekly Hy-Vee ad and coupons are available online.
Price Chopper
- KC Pride KC Strip Steak
- 10 oz., $5.00 each
- Honeycrisp Apples
- $1.49 a pound
- Always Save Tomato Sauce
- 3 for $0.99
- Always Save Vegetables
- $0.59 per can
- Best Choice Broth, 32 oz.
- $1.69 each
- Best Choice Cereal
- $1.79 a box
- Best Choice Shredded or Chunk Cheese
- $1.99 each
- Yoplait Yogurt
- $0.49 each, limit 12
The full weekly sale ad is available at MyPriceChopper.com.
Sprouts
- Haas Avocados
- 6 ct. bag, $3.98
- California Bartlett Pears
- $1.48 per pound
- Cosmic Crisp or Honeycrisp Apples
- $1.48 per pound
The entire weekly ad is available on Sprout’s website.
