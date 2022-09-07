KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Fresh produce for the win this week at grocery stores around the metro.

FOX4 is working for you with some of the best deals available at Kansas City-area grocery stores this week. Prices are good Sept. 7-13, unless otherwise noted. You’ll also want to read the fine print on any and all coupons.

Make sure you have store cards for Hy-Vee and Price Chopper to make sure you get the sale price. It’s free to sign up in stores.

Aldi

  • California Red Grapes
    • $0.95 per pound
  • Green Peppers
    • $1.69 per 3-pack
  • Mini Cucumbers
    • $1.99 per 16-oz. package
  • Mandies Mandarins
    • $2.99 per 3-pound bag
  • Fresh Boneless Skinless Chicken Thighs
    • $2.39 per pound (Available Wed., Sept. 7 ONLY)
  • Fresh Seasoned Pork Shoulder Roast
    • $2.39 per pound
  • Happy Farms Sliced or Block Cheese
    • $1.99 each

Aldi’s weekly sale ad is available online.

Hy-Vee

WOW WEDNESDAY ONLY DEALS

  • Armour Brand Lunchmakers
    • $0.79 each, limit 10
  • Cooked Shrimp
    • $6.99 per pound

DEALS GOOD ALL WEEK

  • Hy-Vee Peanut Butter
    • $1.88 per 16 oz. jar
  • Hy-Vee Potato Chips
    • 3 bags for $4
  • Yoplait Yogurt
    • Buy 10 for $6, get 2 free
      • Final Price: $6 (plus tax) for 12 Yogurts
  • Bird’s Eye Frozen Vegetables
    • 4 bags for $5
  • Powerade Sports Drink
    • 10 for $10 (Price good Sept. 9-11 ONLY)
  • Sunbelt Bakery granola or fruit & grain bars
    • 4 for $8.88 (Price good Sept. 9-11 ONLY)

The complete weekly Hy-Vee ad and coupons are available online.

Price Chopper

  • KC Pride KC Strip Steak
    • 10 oz., $5.00 each
  • Honeycrisp Apples
    • $1.49 a pound
  • Always Save Tomato Sauce
    • 3 for $0.99
  • Always Save Vegetables
    • $0.59 per can
  • Best Choice Broth, 32 oz.
    • $1.69 each
  • Best Choice Cereal
    • $1.79 a box
  • Best Choice Shredded or Chunk Cheese
    • $1.99 each
  • Yoplait Yogurt
    • $0.49 each, limit 12

The full weekly sale ad is available at MyPriceChopper.com.

Sprouts

  • Haas Avocados
    • 6 ct. bag, $3.98
  • California Bartlett Pears
    • $1.48 per pound
  • Cosmic Crisp or Honeycrisp Apples
    • $1.48 per pound

The entire weekly ad is available on Sprout’s website.

