KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Looking for a way to entertain family or guests over the long July 4th weekend? This deal may help you save a little cash.

Bank of America, Merrill and Bank of America Private Bank cardholders receive free admission to three Kansas City museums. The free deal is good for visits on Saturday, July 1 and Sunday, July 2. It will also be available for the first full weekend of each month.

The three Kansas City attractions included in the promotion are:

There are dozens of other attractions and museums involved in the program in cities across the country.

If your family is traveling this summer, check out Bank of America’s location finder tool to search for attractions in other cities to save a little money on admission.

Unfortunately, the free admission is only for the cardholder, not for additional guests.

You will need to present your Bank of America, Merrill or Bank of America Private Bank credit or debit card along with a photo ID to gain free general admission.