KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Black Friday sales are underway at Target, so make sure you check the sales against your Christmas list before heading to the store.

In addition, the following are just some of the best deals you can grab at CVS and Walgreens this week.

CVS

Spend $50 on DoorDash or Domino’s Pizza Gift Cards Earn $10 ECB Final Price: $40



Dunkin Donuts K-Cups 10 ct. Sale price $5.99 plus tax



General Mills Cereal Boxes, $1.99 each Use the $1/2 General Mills Cereal Products digital manufacturer’s coupon Final Price: $2.98 or $1.49 each plus tax



PERSONAL CARE

Select Colgate Total, Stain Fighter, Max, or 2in1 Toothpaste Sale price 2/$7.98 Use the $7/2 Colgate Products digital manufacturer’s coupon (if available) Final Price: $0.98 or $0.49 each plus tax



Buy 2 Carefree Acti-Fresh Pantiliners To Go, $1.99 each Buy One, Get One 50% off sale Earn $3 ECB Final Price: 2 for free



HEALTH CARE

Buy 2 Bayer Aspirin Coated Tablets 32 ct., $3.59 each Buy One, Get One 50% off Earn $5 ECB Final Price: $0.38 or $0.19 each plus tax



Opti-Free Puremoist 10 oz. Twin Pack, $18.49 Use the $6/1 Opti-Free Twin Pack digital manufacturer’s coupon Earn $5 ECB Final Price: $7.49 plus tax



Walgreens

GROCERIES

Snickers Fun Size Candy Sale Price: $2.49 plus tax



Select Hershey’s Snack Size, $2/7 Use $1/2 Hershey’s Snack Size Candy digital manufacturer’s coupon Final Price: $6 or $3 each plus tax



Select Theater Box Candy 4/$4 Sale Price: $1 each when you buy 4 plus tax



Select Nice! Cashews Halves & Pieces Sale Price: $1.99 plus tax



Select General Mills Cereal, $1.99 Use the $1/2 Big G Cereal digital manufacturer’s coupon Final Price: $2.98 or $1.49 each plus tax



HOUSEHOLD

Ajax Laundry Care Products, $3.99 Buy One Get One Free Final Price: $3.99 or $1.99 each plus tax



