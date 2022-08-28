KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If you’re trying to “save smart,” cheap cereal and toothpaste top the list as the best deals of the week.

The following offers are available through Saturday using just your cell phone and without clipping paper coupons.

There are many more deals available if you also have access to manufacturer, and printable coupons.

CVS

You must have a free CVS card and account to get sale prices and clip digital coupons to your account.

FOOD/SNACKS

Lenny & Larry’s The Complete cookies, 3/$5 (Three 25¢/1 Lenny & Larry’s The Complete Cookie 4oz ibotta deposit (limit 5) Pay $1.42 each (plus tax)



Select Hershey’s Candy 6ct. $5 Earn $2 EB (limit 1) Final Price $3 (plus tax)



PERSONAL CARE

Select Colgate Total, Max or 2in1 Toothpaste 2/$7.98 Use the $7/2 Colgate Products digital manufacturer’s coupon (Available Sunday for most) Final cost 98¢ total (plus tax)



Buy 2 Dove Body Love Lotion 13.5oz. $10.99 each, BOGO 50% off Minus buy 1, get 1 50% off sale = $16.48 Earn $4 EB Submit for $1.50 cash back through Ibotta when you buy select Dove Body Love Lotion (limit 5) = $3

Final price $9.48 total (plus tax)



Target

These are just a handful of the deals available at Target this week. Make sure you check Target Circle for the items you buy to see if there are any additional discounts or coupons available to use.

*Ibotta is a rebate app. You won’t get the savings directly off your bill. Instead, savings accumulate and you can cash out or buy gift cards when your account reaches $20. More information about the Ibotta app can be found here.

*If you need school supplies, make sure and check out the options at Target this week, there are all kinds of sales.

FOOD/SNACKS

All hot dogs Buy one, get one 50% off



Good & Gather ground beef Buy one, get one 25% off



Select Hawaiian rolls and buns Buy one, get one 50% off



HOUSEHOLD

Buy 3 select cleaning items, including Tide, Charmin, Bounty, and Cascade Receive a $10 Target Gift Card (Check Target Circle and other coupons to make this deal better)



PERSONAL CARE

Buy 4 select oral care or personal care items Receive a $5 Target Gift Card (Check Target Circle and other coupons to make this deal better)



Buy 3 select eye care, feminine care or pain relief Receive a $5 Target Gift Card (Check Target Circle and other coupons to make this deal better)



BABY

Spend $100 on select Diapers, Baby Care Free $20 Target Gift Card



Walgreens

You must have a free Walgreens card and account to get sale prices and clip digital coupons to your account. Make sure you digitally clip any coupons before you go to check out to redeem them. They do not automatically load to your card or account.

FOOD/SNACKS

Planters Peanuts 16oz 2/$4 $2 each when you buy 2



Select Doritos or Lay’s Potato Chips – Buy one, get one free Buy 2 Doritos Chips $5.59 each Minus buy 1, get 1 free sale Final price $5.59 total (plus tax) or $2.79 each



Select Haagen-Dazs or Nestle Frozen Treats – Buy one, get one free Buy 2 Haagen-Dazs Ice Cream Bars 3ct. $5.79 each Minus BOGO sale Final price $5.79 (plus tax)



PERSONAL CARE

AXE Body Wash or Tools – Buy one, get one 50% off Buy 2 AXE Shower Tool Detailer $5.49 each Minus buy one, get one 50% off sale Use the $6/2 AXE Body Wash Products digital manufacturer’s coupon (exp. 9/3) Final price $2.23 total (plus tax)



Buy 2 select Colgate Dental Care Products $3.99 each Use the $3/2 Colgate Dental Care Products digital manufacturer’s coupon (exp. 9/3) Final price $4.98 Earn $4 In-Store Rewards Final price 98¢ (plus tax)



Buy Maybelline Great Lash Mascara $8.49

Buy 2 Maybelline Green Edition Lip Blushes $9.99 each Total = $28.47 Minus buy 2, get 1 free sale = $19.98 Use the $9/2 Maybelline Green Edition digital manufacturer’s coupon (exp. 9/17) Final price $10.98 Get $3 cash back via Ibotta when you buy select Maybelline Green Edition Products (limit 3) = $6 Final price $4.98 total (plus tax)



