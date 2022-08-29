KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty fall edition is underway. It could be your best chance to save big money on higher-end cosmetics, skin care and tools.

The chain offers the sale twice a year, or about every six months.

Details on the Sale

The company’s 21 Days of Beauty runs through September 17.

Every day there are certain products called Beauty Steals that are 50% off.

Ulta said brands like Tarte, MAC, Dermalogica, St. Tropez, Clinique, NUDESTIX, Morphe, Peter Thomas Roth, and Kopari Beauty, are included in the sale, but there are also other deals you’ll find around stores and online.

The Deals

The downer with this sale is that certain Surprise Steals are only revealed the day of the sale, so you’ll have to check back daily. But, Ulta does offer a Beauty Steals calendar that shows when some deals will drop.

Prices on Beauty Steals are only good for one day, while quantities last. Each customer can only purchase two of the same product.

Some steals are only offered online, while others are only available to Diamond and Platinum Ulta members.

Added Perks

You can also get extra perks for shopping during the 21 Days of Beauty sales event.

Customers will also earn Ultamate Rewards on purchase made during the sale. The rewards can be cashed in to get other products.

Ulta also offers in-store and curbside pickup, or free shipping on orders $35 or more. Diamond and Platinum Ultamate members get free shipping on all Beauty Steals buys.

Shoppers can also expect to see deep discounts at Ulta on Black Friday in November.

