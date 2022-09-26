KANSAS CITY, MO – MARCH 19: The Kansas City Zoo on March 19, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If you act quickly, you may be able to get a great deal on one of the most anticipated events of the fall.

The Kansas City Zoo is hosting the GloWild lantern festival through Dec. 11.

The event is a partnership between the Kansas City Zoo and Zigong Lantern Group, a Florida-based company, which has hosted lantern festivals in large cities in the U.S. and Europe.

The festival is the first of its kind to visit the Midwest. It features handmade sculptures of animals, local landmarks, flowers and symbols. Each structure will glow with light from lanterns.

There are no refunds, and the event will take place rain or shine.

The zoo is offering a $15 flash sale. You must buy tickets Monday, Sept. 26, to get the discounted rate. The discounted tickets are only available for Wednesday, Sept. 28 or Thursday, Sept. 29.

