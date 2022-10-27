INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The city hopes a new program will help people get better access to healthy food and other groceries

The Independence Health Department partnered with Hy-Vee to offer free grocery delivery to certain households in the community.

The benefit comes free with a Hy-Vee+ subscription, which costs $12.95 a month, or $99 a year.

The new program made possible through a grant from the state of Missouri and is working to give that same access to people and families who may not otherwise be able to afford grocery deliveries.

Anyone interested in the freebie needs to apply for the program.

Applications are available at Independence City Hall, Community Services League, Hope House, Salvation Army, Northwest Communities Development Corporation, and Community of Christ Stone Church.

