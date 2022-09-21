FILE – In this Wednesday, April 3, 2019, file photo, a tip box is filled with dollar bills, in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — You’ll want to determine which day to shop this week if you’re trying to grab the best grocery deals. It seems like each chain is offering different deals on different days in an effort to lure shoppers.

FOX4 is working for you with some of the best deals available at Kansas City-area grocery stores this week. Prices are good Sept. 21-27, unless otherwise noted.

Make sure you have store cards for Hy-Vee and Price Chopper to make sure you get the sale price. It’s free to sign up in stores.

Aldi

Honeycrisp Apples $2.49 per 2-lb. bag (Gala apples cheaper this week at Price Chopper)



Mandies Mandarins $2.99 per 3-lb. bag



Spaghetti, Acorn or Butternut Squash $0.69 per lb.



Tyson Fresh Chicken Leg Quarters ( SALE PRICE WEDNESDAY ONLY ) $0.65 per lb. (Sold in 10-lb. bag for $6.49)

Full weekly sales ad can be viewed online at Aldi.com.

Hy-Vee

Hy-Vee fresh whole chicken $0.99 per lb.

Frito-Lay Lay’s, Kettle Cooked, Rold Gold or Munchies $1.99 each with purchase of 3 bags



Hy-Vee True fresh chicken drumsticks 5-lb. bag for $5.95, equals $1.19 per lb.



Hy-Vee Monthly Ad Coupons (These are valid Sept. 21-27)

Smithfield Marinated Pork Tenderloin or Loin with coupon $3.99 limit 1



Hy-Vee Canned Broth with coupon $0.48 limit 1



Hy-Vee Se3asoning Packet with coupon $0.19 limit 1



Jiffy Mix with coupon $0.28 limit 1



Manwich with coupon $0.58 limit 1



TruMoo Chocolate Milk with coupon $1.48 limit 1



Wednesday WOW Deals (Prices valid Sept. 21 only)

Salmon 4 oz. portions, $2.99



Birds Eye Frozen Vegetables 10 or 10.8 oz., $0.77 each (Limit 3)



7UP or Canada Dry 6-pks 16.9 oz., $0.99 each ( Check to see if this is included in the B2GO Free sale )



Yoplait Yogurt 4 or 6 oz., $0.19 (Limit 6)



HY-VEE Hot Deals (Prices valid Sept. 23-25 only)

Pork spareribs $1.99 per lb.



Hy-Vee frozen vegetables $0.77 per bag (limit 3)



Hy-Vee value deli-shaved ham $2.99 per lb.



Frick’s bone-in ham portion $1.48 per lb.



Fish Market cooked shrimp 12 oz. pkg, $4.99



Kellogg’s giant cereal 22.6 to 34.4 oz., $2.99



The full Hy-Vee weekly sales ad is available online at Hy-Vee.com.

Price Chopper

Boston-Style Pork Butt Roast $1.29 per lb.



Baby Back Ribs $2.99 per lb. (Spare Ribs cheaper at Hy-Vee Sept. 23-25)



Gala Apples $0.99 per lb.



Red Grapes $1.49 per lb.



Libby’s Canned Vegetables $0.69 each (Limit 12)



Totino’s Party Pizza or Rolls $0.99 each when you buy 4



Monday MEGA Chop (Prices good Sept. 26 only)

Colored Peppers 6 for $6



Oscar Mayer Basic Lunchables 6 for $6 (Limit 6)



Borden Shredded or Natural Sliced Cheese 3 for $6 (Limit 3)



Full weekly sales ad is available online at MyPriceChopper.com.

Target

Here are some deals you may want to grab if you’re heading to Target through Sept. 24. Remember to check your Target Circle App for any additional food and household discounts.

50% off Pet Food and Treats on Target.com

Possible Target Circle App discounts you may have.

20% off Soda 12-Packs

20% off Single Serve & Family Frozen Meals

20% off Organic Fresh Produce

20% off Cereal

