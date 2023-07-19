KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s National Hot Dog Day and that means there are cheap meal deals around town.

These are some of the Kansas City-are restaurants and convenience stores offering sales on hot dogs, good July 19 only.

Costco Everyday is hot dog day at Costco. The warehouse club offers a hot dog and soda combo at $1.50 + tax, a price that hasn’t changed since the 1980s.



Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh Locations $1 Nathan’s hot dogs are offered at all Hy-Vee gas stations July 19 only.



Love’s Convenience Stores Get a free hot dog or roller grill item Wednesday by showing the cashier a coupon. Get the coupon here.



QuikTrip Check your QuikTrip app! QT is offering mobile app customers a free hot dog. Open the app for a coupon to redeem.



Kansas City Royals Be one of the first 15,000 fans 18 and older through the gates at Kauffman Stadium July 19 to get a Hot Dog Themed Jersey presented by Underdog Fantasy The Royals will also offer two new hot dogs at the ballpark. Double Bullpen Dog — Two hot dogs topped with cheese, lettuce and a special sauce in a bun Hog Dog — Two hot dogs topped with seared pork belly, pickled carrots, and a siracha aioli



Sam’s Club No special hot dog day deal here, but at $1.38 + tax, Sam’s hot dog combo is still one of the cheapest hot dog deals around.



Sonic Get Chili Cheese Coneys for $1.29 through the app on Wednesday. Use the code CHILI on the app, or mention it when ordering at the restaurant. The deal is limited to five per customer.

