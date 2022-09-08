KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Lion King heads back onto the big screen Saturday, Sept. 10, and fans can watch it for free.

Starlight plans to open its gates for a free community movie night. The special event is possible through a partnership with Community Builders of Kansas City.

While parking and the movie are free for everyone in attendance, anyone who plans to go must register online in advance.

Starlight gates open at 7 p.m. Saturday, with the movie starting at 7:30 p.m.

Seating is on a first come first served basis. There is no assigned seating for the movie.

Starlight is located in Swope Park.

