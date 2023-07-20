KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Music lovers rejoice! Your summer calendar just became a lot more interesting.

Live Nation kicked off its “Summer’s Live” concert deal July 19.

The limited-time offer allows concertgoers to buy four tickets to select concerts for $80, plus taxes and fees. That’s just $20 a ticket.

The deal applies to more than 2,500 shows at hundreds of venues across the country. It includes artists such as 50 Cent, Neon Trees, Lil Durk, Pepe Aguilar, Pentatonix, Dierks Bentley, The Chicks, Adekunle Gold, and Queens of the Stone Age.

The promotion also features events such as Bret Michaels’ Parti-Gras, Outlaw Music Festival Featuring Willie Nelson & Family, Sad Summer Fest with Taking Back Sunday, The Maine and PVRIS and Summer Block Party Presents Jodeci & SWV.

In Kansas City, music lovers can see the following concerts at the 4 for $80 price:

Boy George & Culture Club: The Letting It Go Show Starlight Theatre, Aug. 8

The Black Keys Starlight Theatre, Aug. 25

Goo Goo Dolls: The Big Night Out Tour Starlight Theatre, Aug. 27

Nickelback: Get Rollin’ Tour T-Mobile Center, Sept. 29

Queens of the Stone Age — The End is Nero Starlight Theatre, Sept, 20



And more!

The 4 for $80 sale is good while tickets last, or on certain tickets bought through Aug. 1, 2023.

Visit LiveNation.com/SummersLive to see the list of participating events. Once you choose your desired event, select the “Summer’s Live 4 Pack” ticket type and it’ll instantly add a four-pack of tickets to your cart.

Tickets are also available through Ticketmaster.com.