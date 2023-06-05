KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s finally summer, and people across the Kansas City metro are undoubtedly looking for kid-friendly activities, easy date nights, and affordable options to get out of the house.

One of the best options is a free movie under the stars.

No matter what part of the KC area you live in, there’s a movie series near you — whether it’s at a local park, in the downtown square or on a rooftop.

Here are a dozen free outdoor movie series going on this summer in the Kansas City area:

Legends Outlets

Every Saturday through October, catch a movie on the lawn at the Legends. Organizers say you can bring outside food — like from one of the restaurants or vendors nearby — and there will be a full-service bar available. On the last Saturday of each month, enjoy a special date-night movie pick. All movies start around 7 p.m.

June 10: The Devil Wears Prada

June 17: Despicable Me

June 24: The Princess Bride

July 1: National Treasure

July 8: Hook

July 15: E.T.

July 22: Honey I Shrunk the Kids

July 29: The Wedding Planner

Aug. 5: Super Mario Bros.

Aug. 12: School of Rock

Aug. 19: Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Aug. 26: Say Anything – Date-night movie pick

Sept. 2: Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone

Sept. 9: Little Giants

Sept. 16: The Wizard of Oz

Sept. 23: Jumanji

Sept. 30: The Greatest Showman – Date-night movie pick

Oct. 7: Hotel Transylvania: Transformania

Oct. 14: Casper

Oct. 21: Hocus Pocus

Oct. 28: The Nightmare Before Christmas

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Zona Rosa

Each month, Zona Rosa is showing new movies and classic summer flicks. Before the show starts, don’t miss food trucks, adult beverages and special activities. The movies will start at dusk in North Park, the space south of Dillard’s. Bring a chair or blanket.

June 17: Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone

July 15: Legally Blonde

Aug.19: Mean Girls

Sept. 16: Finding Nemo

Gladstone Square

Head to Gladstone’s Linden Square for two free movies this summer. Both films start at dusk, and make sure you bring a chair or blanket.

June 24: Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

July 22: Puss and Boots: The Last Wish

Liberty Parks

Liberty has two free movies under the stars planned for its summer Popcorn in the Park series. Parks and Rec will provide free popcorn and water. Make sure you bring chairs or blankets and even a picnic. Activities start at 6 p.m., and the movie starts at dusk.

June 16: Minions: The Rise of Gru (Bennett Park Baseball Field)

July 28: Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (Liberty Community Center)

Lenexa Parks

Grab your family or friends for Lenexa’s Movies in the Park series this summer. Admission and parking are free, and don’t forget to bring a lawn chairs or blankets. Dogs are also welcome.

June 16: Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark (Electric Park, 9:15 p.m.)

July 21: Marcell: The Shell with Shoes On (Buffalo Meadows Park, 9 p.m.)

Aug. 25: Lyle, Lyle Crocodile (Electric Park, 8:30 p.m.)

Sept. 22: The Super Mario Bros. Movie (Electric Park, 7:45 p.m.)

Screenland Armour

Screenland Armour’s Backyard Movie series is back this summer for flicks each week in the back parking lot. While several shows are $5 per person, a few are free for all. We’ll list the free movies below; find the full lineup online. Make sure to reserve a ticket.

All screenings start at sundown, and doors open 45 minutes before the listed showtime. Outside food and drinks, except water, are not allowed.

June 10: National Lampoon’s Vacation

July 8: Airheads

Aug. 5: The Outsiders

Kansas City Public Library

The library’s annual Off the Wall summer film series returns this year with a fresh lineup of free movies on the rooftop of the central branch. The theme this year is “Feline Throughline,” and all the films will feature cats in non-starring but adorable roles.

Off the Wall films air on the second Fridays of the month from June through September. Doors open at 8 p.m. and the movie starts on the rooftop terrace at about 8:45 p.m. Bring your own seating, blankets, snacks and non-alcoholic beverages.

Independence Square

The Moonlight Movies series is back again for 2023. Catch a flick every Thursday in June and July outside the Pharaoh Cinema in the Independence Square. Movies start at sunset. Here’s the full lineup:

June 8: The Bad Guys

June 15: Minions: Rise of Gru

June 22: Marcel: The Shell With Shoes On

June 29: Paws of Fury

July 6: Rock Dog 3

July 13: Sing 2

July 20: Elf

July 27: Vivo

North Kansas City

Each month, this summer enjoy a family-friendly movie at North Kansas City’s Macken Park. Make sure to bring a blanket or lawn chair. Movies start at dusk next to the Festival Shelter.

June 23: Turning Red

July 28: Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Aug. 18: Super Mario Bros. Movie

Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead

Head to the popular Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead in Overland Park for a free movie on the lawn Aug. 26. There will be activities for the kids beginning at 5 p.m. and the movie begins at approximately 8:30 p.m. Deanna Rose hasn’t announced what film they’ll show yet.

Crown Center

Every Friday in July, kick off your weekend on the right foot with Crown Center’s WeekEnder series. The fun starts at 6 p.m. with a local band and food trucks at the Crown Center Square. Then enjoy a free movie. Bring your own blanket or lawn chair.

July 7: Top Gun: Maverick (concert by The Vincents before)

July 14: The Addams Family (concert by Retroactive before)

July 21: Black Panther (concert by Damien Gun before)

July 28: 50 First Dates (concert by The Accidental Moguls before)

Downtown Smithville

Smithville Parks and Recreation is hosting a free outdoor movie at the downtown courtyard on June 24. The movie hasn’t been announced yet, but there will be yard games and more activities starting at 6 p.m. The film starts at dusk, approximately 9 p.m.