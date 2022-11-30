A gas pump is seen at a Shell gas station on April 01, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Gas prices are dropping in the Kansas City area, and they’re expected to fall even more this holiday season.

In fact, the national average price for a gallon of gas dropped 12 cents in the past week, AAA said Monday. That’s the steepest decline since August.

The current average gas price in Kansas City as of Wednesday is $3, according to AAA. That’s just under the current Missouri average of $3.05 and the Kansas average of $3.09. They’re all well below the national average of $3.49.

Kansas City’s current average is a stark change from this summer. Local drivers saw the city’s highest recorded average gas price at $4.59 on June 12, AAA data shows.

But if you’re really looking for a deal when you fill up, several stations in the Kansas City area are selling gas for under $3.

GasBuddy shows fueling up in cities like Smithville, Odessa or Harrisonville will bring the biggest savings. Here are gas prices reported on the site as of Wednesday afternoon:

Odessa, Missouri — Valero $2.59

Harrisonville, Missouri — Cenex $2.60; Casey’s $2.63; Love’s $2.63; QuikTrip $2.63

Smithville, Missouri — Casey’s $2.62; QuikTrip $2.62

But if you’re looking closer to the immediate metro, there are still opportunities to save at the pump.

Here are more stations in the metro reporting gas prices at least 10 cents below Kansas City’s $3 average:

Independence, Missouri — Costco $2.85; Casey’s $2.89; QuikTrip $2.89

Olathe, Kansas — Cenex $2.79; Murphy Express $2.85; QuikTrip 2.86

Grandview, Missouri — Shell $2.87; Conoco $2.87; QuikTrip $2.87

Raymore, Missouri — Sam’s Club $2.75; Casey’s $2.77

