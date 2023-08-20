LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — Another summer break is winding down, which means it’s back-to-school time for thousands of students across the KC metro.

“All the back-to-school events, your calendar is booked for the first week or two, and then you have to get all of the supplies,” Savvy Salon volunteer Destinee Peghee said.

The owners of Savvy Salon in Lee’s Summit and parents to three boys, Lenora and Rickey Leathers, know the rush of this time of year all too well. So they’re making it a little less stressful with their second annual free back-to-school drive.

“It builds their confidence, it helps them to feel good about themselves, and not only that, but it makes them look and feel beautiful on the first day of school,” Lenora Leathers said.

The event gives hundreds of students free shampoos, haircuts, styles and even backpacks with supplies, giving them a jumpstart to success.

“I feel like pretty, you know,” 8th grader Sydnee Peghee said. “It just makes me feel like better about myself, makes me feel more confident and everything like that.”

Some of the students even get a salon experience for the very first time, adding to the joy that Lenora and Rickey are spreading throughout the community.

“If we can take that burden off of anyone here in our community, then that’s what we want to do. Just seeing like these big smiles when they turn around and see themselves in the mirror, it’s just amazing,” owner Rickey Leathers said.

For more information on the local salon, visit savvysalonkc.com.