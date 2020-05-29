SB 291-Highway closed past Kentucky due to crash and semi spilling at least 200 gallons of fuel

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Southbound 291-Highway is closed past Kentucky Road Friday due to a two-vehicle crash. 

The Missouri Department of Transportation tweeted at 12:34 p.m. that the crash involved a semi that was leaking gasoline. 

Officials said the semi spilled at least 200 gallons of fuel. 

MoDOT said they were bringing in crews to contain the spill. 

There was also a second crash in the northbound lanes of 291-Highway at 32nd Street involving several vehicles. 

