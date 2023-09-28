KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Some drivers headed toward downtown Kansas City from the Northland will need to find a different way Thursday morning. A crash between a cattle trailer and SUV closed southbound Interstate 35 at Front Street near the Bond Bridge.

Kansas City police say officers drove up on the crash at about 1:45 a.m. While neither driver was hurt, several of the animals died. The scene remains active as crews work to clear the crash and load the surviving animals on another trailer.

FOX4’s Kerri Stowell and Nick Vasos say anyone who’s yet to hit the road and normally takes I-35 in this area should detour to the Heart of America Bridge.

We’ll keep track of the closure and update this story when all lanes reopen, you can check current conditions with our interactive traffic map: