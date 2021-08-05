SB I-49 closed in Grandview after fatal crash with pedestrian

GRANDVIEW, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol has closed the southbound lanes of I-49 in Grandview, Missouri following a fatal crash with a pedestrian.
Three vehicles were involved in the crash and the pedestrian was killed along with three other people injured.
The highway patrol says the crash happened when a ladder fell off of a van and the person stopped to retrieve the ladder on the highway.
All southbound lanes at Blue Ridge Boulevard are closed and drivers will need to find alternate routes.