SB I-49 closed in Grandview after fatal crash with pedestrian

GRANDVIEW, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol has closed the southbound lanes of I-49 in Grandview, Missouri following a fatal crash with a pedestrian.

Three vehicles were involved in the crash and the pedestrian was killed along with three other people injured.

The highway patrol says the crash happened when a ladder fell off of a van and the person stopped to retrieve the ladder on the highway.

All southbound lanes at Blue Ridge Boulevard are closed and drivers will need to find alternate routes.

We are currently investigating a fatality crash on SB I-49 in Grandview! All southbound lanes are blocked at Blue Ridge Blvd! Expect delays! #MSHP pic.twitter.com/3gNUxtgB8b — MSHP Troop A (@MSHPTrooperA) August 5, 2021