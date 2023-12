BELTON, Mo. — The southbound lanes of Interstate 49 is back open following a two-vehicle crash Thursday in Cass County.

The crash was reported just after 4 p.m. on I-49 at N. Cass Parkway.

The crash closed both southbound lanes for just over an hour.

The Missouri State Highway patrol said two people injured in the crash were taken to local hospitals.

Photo courtesy: South Metro Fire District

Photo courtesy: South Metro Fire District

MSHP is investigating the crash.

FOX4 will continue to keep you updated as more information becomes available.