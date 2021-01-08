Scam alert: Caller ID said KC police called, but someone else was on other end of line

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Scammers are calling, targeting people living in Kansas City.

In a string of tweets, Kansas City police explained how an older woman handled a scammer Friday.

A woman answered the phone after caller ID showed that someone from the Board of Police Commissioners was calling.

SCAM ALERT: We got a report today from an elderly resident who got a phone call from 816-607-7400. It showed up on her caller ID as "Board of Police Commissioners." That is not one of our phone numbers. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/flUcG1Yjr0 — kcpolice (@kcpolice) January 8, 2021

The woman and her husband told the scammer they would start recording the phone call, at which time the scammer hung up. Police will never call you and demand money. If you get this type of call, hang up. (3/3) — kcpolice (@kcpolice) January 8, 2021

Officers said the caller identified himself and used the name of an actual officer in the department.

The caller said the woman missed a court date and told her to bring cash to Police Headquarters to pay her bond.

The caller and her husband then turned the tables on the scammer. They told the caller they planned to record the phone call. The scammer hung up.

Police say the woman did the right thing when she hung up. The department reminded everyone that police will not call you and demand money.