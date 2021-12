LIBERTY, Mo. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is warning citizens about a scam phone call that appears to be coming from their administrative number.

According to the sheriff’s office, their 816-407-3750 phone number has been “spoofed” and people have received calls Thursday morning with warnings of warrants and money owed.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office said they will never call anyone to notify them of a warrant and will never call to ask for money.

SCAM ALERT: Someone has spoofed our main administrative number, 407-3750, and is calling folks this morning telling them they have a warrant and they owe money. WE NEVER CALL TO TELL YOU THAT YOU HAVE A WARRANT. Nor do we ask for money. These calls are always a scam. pic.twitter.com/fSE5nK1Yhc — Clay County, Missouri Sheriff (@SheriffClayCo) December 2, 2021