Scammer pretending to be with metro sheriff’s office, targeting registered sex offenders

LIBERTY, Mo. — A scammer is calling up registered sex offenders and trying to get money by pretending to be a Clay County Sheriff’s detective, according to authorities.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office Sex Offender Registration and Enforcement Unit has received multiple calls from registered sex offenders reporting the scam.

The offenders said that the scammer calls them and asks for money and sometimes gives the actual address of the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.

“He also likes to tell them that he’s investigating a federal matter, that he has to get DNA from them, things of that nature, so none of that’s true. The name he’s using is not associated with the sheriff’s department at all,” said investigator Caleb Brashear.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the scam calls.

Any registered offenders who have questions or think they may have been the victim of a scam call can call the real Sex Offender Registration and Enforcement Unit at 816-407-3720.