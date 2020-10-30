Scary good: Sold out 12-foot Home Depot skeleton reselling for more than $1,500

What seems to be the most sought-after decoration for Halloween is now selling for thousands of dollars.

Despite the $299 price tag, Home Depot sold out of its 12-foot-tall, 90-pound plastic and metal skeleton in September. The reviews are widely positive, and Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat have lit up with pictures and videos of the spooky creature.

“What a statement piece. This thing is amazing … Everyone stops to take a pic. I would recommend this if you want to take your Halloween decor over the top,” one reviewer wrote.

It’s in such hot demand, now people are now listing the skeleton for resale on eBay for more than $1,500 — five times the original value.