KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Scheduled repairs to the downtown loop this weekend, now include ramp closures from U.S. 71 to Interstate 670.
Beginning Friday night at 9 p.m., the left lane of northbound U.S. 71 over 12th street will be closed until about 5 a.m. on Monday, June 13.
On westbound I-670, the left two lanes from Summit Street will be closed starting at 11 p.m. Friday through 6 am. on Saturday.
The same goes for the left two lanes of the interstate at Grand Avenue.
Ramp closures
- Southbound U.S. 71 to westbound I-670
- Northbound U.S. 71 to westbound I-670
- 10th Street to southbound U.S. 71/I-70
The repairs and closures expect to cause significant delays to downtown traffic and drivers are advised to find alternative ways of getting around the area.
