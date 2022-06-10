KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Scheduled repairs to the downtown loop this weekend, now include ramp closures from U.S. 71 to Interstate 670.

Beginning Friday night at 9 p.m., the left lane of northbound U.S. 71 over 12th street will be closed until about 5 a.m. on Monday, June 13.

On westbound I-670, the left two lanes from Summit Street will be closed starting at 11 p.m. Friday through 6 am. on Saturday.

The same goes for the left two lanes of the interstate at Grand Avenue.

Ramp closures

Southbound U.S. 71 to westbound I-670

Northbound U.S. 71 to westbound I-670

10th Street to southbound U.S. 71/I-70

The repairs and closures expect to cause significant delays to downtown traffic and drivers are advised to find alternative ways of getting around the area.

