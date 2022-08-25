FRANKLIN COUNTY, Kan. — The school day started with a scare for several students in Wellsville.

A Wellsville School Bus and a pickup collided in a rural part of Franklin County around 7:30 Thursday morning. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said students were on the bus at the time of the crash.

Emergency responders arrived and transported two students to a hospital in Ottawa for minor injuries. Neither driver suffered injuries in the crash.

Wellsville School District notified parents and guardians of the students involved. Some parents picked up their children at the crash site. Other students were taken to school by school bus.

The cause of the crash has not been released.

