School bus inspections underway for dozens of school districts across Kansas

The Kansas Highway Patrol began inspecting hundreds of school buses for districts across the state.

According to the Kansas State Department of Education, all school buses and other school passenger vehicles must be inspected between June 1 and September 30 every year.

Today starts #schoolbus inspections.



Every summer we check school busses to ensure they’re safe to transport our kiddos to & from school.



Mechanics check out the bus before the Kansas Highway Patrol inspects each bus to determine if the vehicle is equipped with the appropriate lights and other safety devices. Any bus or vehicle that doesn’t pass inspection can’t be used to transport students until all issues are fixed and a Trooper rechecks the bus or vehicle.

Vehicles that passed inspection will have a decal displayed in the lower driver’s side corner of the windshield.

The State of Missouri already inspected its buses for the upcoming school year. The results of the inspection can be found on the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s website.