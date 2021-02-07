SCHOOL CLOSINGS: February 8, 2021

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Schools across the Kansas City metro and beyond have closed for Monday, Feb. 8, as Arctic temperatures hang over the area.

Freezing drizzle and snow is expected overnight Sunday into Monday and conditions will continue to worsen by midday. Get the latest forecast for the Kansas City area here.

Some schools have canceled classes altogether while other districts have switched to remote learning. Here’s the latest closings list as of 8:30 p.m. Sunday night:

Atchison # 409 : Closed Tomorrow

: Closed Tomorrow Atchison County USD 377 : Closed

: Closed Blue Springs R-4 : Remote Learning

: Remote Learning Carrollton R-7 : Closed

: Closed Cowgill R-6 MO : Closed Tomorrow

: Closed Tomorrow Fort Osage R-1 MO : Closed

: Closed Grain Valley R-5 MO : Closed

: Closed Great Circle Academy : Closed

: Closed Hamilton R-2 MO : Closed

: Closed Hardin-Central School District : Closed

: Closed Hogan Preparatory Academy KCMO : Remote Learning

: Remote Learning KC International Academy : Remote Learning

: Remote Learning Kearney R-1 Schools : Closed

: Closed King City R1 MO : Closed

: Closed Lafayette County C-1 MO : Closed

: Closed Lexington R-5 : Closed

: Closed Liberty Public School s: Closed

s: Closed Maple Valley State School KCMO : Closed

: Closed Maryville R-2 : Closed

: Closed New York R-4 : Closed Tomorrow

: Closed Tomorrow Norborne R-8 Schools : Closed

: Closed North Daviess R3 : Closed

: Closed North Harrison R-111 Eagleville MO : Closed

: Closed North Kansas City School District MO : Remote Learning

: Remote Learning North Platte R-1 School District MO : Closed

: Closed Odessa R-7 MO : Closed

: Closed Orrick R-11 School District MO : Closed Tomorrow

: Closed Tomorrow Outreach Christian Elementary NKC : Closed

: Closed Park Hill School District : Closed

: Closed Platte County R-3 School District : Closed

: Closed Pleasant View R-6 Trenton MO : Closed

: Closed Raytown C-2 District : Remote Learning

: Remote Learning Richmond R-16 MO : Closed

: Closed Smithville R-2 : Closed Tomorrow

: Closed Tomorrow St. Andrew The Apostle Gladstone : Closed

: Closed St. Gregory School : Closed

: Closed St. Mary’s School Montrose MO : Closed

: Closed Stanberry R-2 MO : Closed

: Closed Summit Achievement Center Vivion RD : Remote Learning

: Remote Learning Trenton R-9 MO : Closed

: Closed Varitas Christian School : Closed

: Closed Wellington Napoleon R-9 Schools : Closed

: Closed West Platte R-2 Schools MO: Closed Tomorrow

Here are other facilities that are closed:

BDA Midwest : Admin. Pers. Only

: Admin. Pers. Only Mt. Olivet Christian Church : Closed Tomorrow

: Closed Tomorrow Creative Kids Learning Ctr Barry Rd : Closed

: Closed Clay Platte Montessori School: Closed

This story will be updated throughout Sunday night and Monday morning.

How to sign up for FOX 4 Weather Closings:

-If you are registered, you do not need to re-register. Dial 816-932-9250 and go directly into our Closing Computer with your ID and Password.

-If you are not already registered with an Organization ID and Password, click here to sign up. You will need to wait to get registered for our system before we can post your closing.

-Due to the high number of people trying to sign up for closings, it’s highly unlikely you’ll get your ID and password the same day you register.

–Click here for automatic closing instructions if you already have a user ID and Password.