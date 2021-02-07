SCHOOL CLOSINGS: February 8, 2021

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Schools across the Kansas City metro and beyond have closed for Monday, Feb. 8, as Arctic temperatures hang over the area.
Freezing drizzle and snow is expected overnight Sunday into Monday and conditions will continue to worsen by midday. Get the latest forecast for the Kansas City area here.
Some schools have canceled classes altogether while other districts have switched to remote learning. Here’s the latest closings list as of 8:30 p.m. Sunday night:
- Atchison # 409: Closed Tomorrow
- Atchison County USD 377: Closed
- Blue Springs R-4: Remote Learning
- Carrollton R-7: Closed
- Cowgill R-6 MO: Closed Tomorrow
- Fort Osage R-1 MO: Closed
- Grain Valley R-5 MO: Closed
- Great Circle Academy: Closed
- Hamilton R-2 MO: Closed
- Hardin-Central School District: Closed
- Hogan Preparatory Academy KCMO: Remote Learning
- KC International Academy: Remote Learning
- Kearney R-1 Schools: Closed
- King City R1 MO: Closed
- Lafayette County C-1 MO: Closed
- Lexington R-5: Closed
- Liberty Public Schools: Closed
- Maple Valley State School KCMO: Closed
- Maryville R-2: Closed
- New York R-4: Closed Tomorrow
- Norborne R-8 Schools: Closed
- North Daviess R3: Closed
- North Harrison R-111 Eagleville MO: Closed
- North Kansas City School District MO: Remote Learning
- North Platte R-1 School District MO: Closed
- Odessa R-7 MO: Closed
- Orrick R-11 School District MO: Closed Tomorrow
- Outreach Christian Elementary NKC: Closed
- Park Hill School District: Closed
- Platte County R-3 School District: Closed
- Pleasant View R-6 Trenton MO: Closed
- Raytown C-2 District: Remote Learning
- Richmond R-16 MO: Closed
- Smithville R-2: Closed Tomorrow
- St. Andrew The Apostle Gladstone: Closed
- St. Gregory School: Closed
- St. Mary’s School Montrose MO: Closed
- Stanberry R-2 MO: Closed
- Summit Achievement Center Vivion RD: Remote Learning
- Trenton R-9 MO: Closed
- Varitas Christian School: Closed
- Wellington Napoleon R-9 Schools: Closed
- West Platte R-2 Schools MO: Closed Tomorrow
Here are other facilities that are closed:
- BDA Midwest: Admin. Pers. Only
- Mt. Olivet Christian Church: Closed Tomorrow
- Creative Kids Learning Ctr Barry Rd: Closed
- Clay Platte Montessori School: Closed
This story will be updated throughout Sunday night and Monday morning.
How to sign up for FOX 4 Weather Closings:
-If you are registered, you do not need to re-register. Dial 816-932-9250 and go directly into our Closing Computer with your ID and Password.
-If you are not already registered with an Organization ID and Password, click here to sign up. You will need to wait to get registered for our system before we can post your closing.
-Due to the high number of people trying to sign up for closings, it’s highly unlikely you’ll get your ID and password the same day you register.
–Click here for automatic closing instructions if you already have a user ID and Password.