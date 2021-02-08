SCHOOL CLOSINGS: February 9, 2021

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Schools across the Kansas City metro and beyond have closed for Tuesday, Feb. 9, as Arctic temperatures hang over the area and road conditions remain poor.

Some schools have canceled classes altogether while other districts have switched to remote learning. Here’s the latest closings list as of 5:45 p.m. Monday night:

Appleton City R-2 : Closed

: Closed Ballard R-2 : Closed

: Closed Belton Schools #124 : Remote Learning

: Remote Learning Blue Springs R-4 : Remote Learning

: Remote Learning Carrollton R-7 : Closed

: Closed Clinton School District #124 : Closed

: Closed Concordia R-2 MO : Closed

: Closed Fort Osage R-1 MO : Closed

: Closed Grain Valley R-5 MO : Closed

: Closed Green Ridge R-8 MO : Closed

: Closed Hardin-Central School District : Closed

: Closed Lakeland R-3 School Dist MO : Closed

: Closed Lexington R-5 : Remote Learning

: Remote Learning Liberty Public Schools : Closed

: Closed Maple Valley State School KCMO : Closed

: Closed Maryville R-2 : Closed

: Closed North Kansas City School District MO : Remote Learning

: Remote Learning Oak Grove R-6 School District MO : Closed

: Closed Park Hill School District : Closed

: Closed Pettis County R-XII : Closed

: Closed Platte County R-3 School District : Closed

: Closed Rich Hill R-4 MO : Closed

: Closed Sherwood Center Exceptional Child : Closed

: Closed St. Paul Lutheran Elementary Concordia: Closed

FOX4 will update this list periodically throughout Monday night and Tuesday morning.

Other businesses and facilities closed:

Academy of the Arts Dance Program Shawnee : No Evening Activities

: No Evening Activities Aviation Institute Of Maintenance : No Evening Classes

: No Evening Classes Learn A Lot Child Care Raytown: Closed

How to sign up for FOX4 Weather Closings:

-If you are registered, you do not need to re-register. Dial 816-932-9250 and go directly into our Closing Computer with your ID and Password.

-If you are not already registered with an Organization ID and Password, click here to sign up. You will need to wait to get registered for our system before we can post your closing.

-Due to the high number of people trying to sign up for closings, it’s highly unlikely you’ll get your ID and password the same day you register.

–Click here for automatic closing instructions if you already have a user ID and Password.