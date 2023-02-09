KANSAS CITY, Mo. – With heavy snow hitting the Kansas City metro early Thursday morning, several area school districts have called off classes for the day.
Click here to find a full list of school closings in the area.
by: Sydnie Savage
Posted:
Updated:
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – With heavy snow hitting the Kansas City metro early Thursday morning, several area school districts have called off classes for the day.
Click here to find a full list of school closings in the area.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now