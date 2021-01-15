SCHOOL CLOSINGS: January 15, 2021

KANSAS CITY METRO — A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for most of the metro as high winds and snow bring reduced visibility and slick conditions.

Here are the school districts that have announced closures:

Atchison #409

Atchison County USD 377

Blue Springs R-IV School District

Cameron R-1

Carrolton R-7

Concordia R-2 Mo.

Easton USD #449 Kan.

Fort Osage R-1 Mo.

Gallatin R-V Mo.

Grain Valley R-5 Mo.

Hamilton R-2 Mo.

Hardin-Central School District

Independence College of Cosmetology

King City R-1 Mo.

Lathrop R-2 Mo.

Lawson R-14 Mo.

Lexington R-5

Lone Jack School District

Maple Valley State School (KCMO)

Maryville R-2

New York R-4

Norborne R-8

North Daviess R-3

North Harrison R-111 Eagleville, Mo.

North Platte R-1 School District Mo.

Odessa R-7 Mo.

Orrick R-11 School District Mo.

Osborn R-0 Mo.

Oskaloosa USD #341 Kan.

Plaza Heights Christian Academy

Pleasant View R-6 Trenton, Mo.

Polo R-7 Mo.

Rainbow Center, Blue Springs

Richmond R-16 Mo.

Ridgeway R-5 Mo. (Day classes canceled)

Stanberry R-2 Mo.

Tina Avalon R-II School District

Trenton R-9 Mo.

Tri County Schools Jamesport, Mo.

Union Star R-11 Mo.

Wellington Napoleon R-9 Schools

West Platte R-2 Schools Mo.

Winston R-6 School District Mo.

Linda Hall Library