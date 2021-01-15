SCHOOL CLOSINGS: January 15, 2021

KANSAS CITY METRO — A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for most of the metro as high winds and snow bring reduced visibility and slick conditions.
Here are the school districts that have announced closures:
- Atchison #409
- Atchison County USD 377
- Blue Springs R-IV School District
- Cameron R-1
- Carrolton R-7
- Concordia R-2 Mo.
- Easton USD #449 Kan.
- Fort Osage R-1 Mo.
- Gallatin R-V Mo.
- Grain Valley R-5 Mo.
- Hamilton R-2 Mo.
- Hardin-Central School District
- Independence College of Cosmetology
- King City R-1 Mo.
- Lathrop R-2 Mo.
- Lawson R-14 Mo.
- Lexington R-5
- Lone Jack School District
- Maple Valley State School (KCMO)
- Maryville R-2
- New York R-4
- Norborne R-8
- North Daviess R-3
- North Harrison R-111 Eagleville, Mo.
- North Platte R-1 School District Mo.
- Odessa R-7 Mo.
- Orrick R-11 School District Mo.
- Osborn R-0 Mo.
- Oskaloosa USD #341 Kan.
- Plaza Heights Christian Academy
- Pleasant View R-6 Trenton, Mo.
- Polo R-7 Mo.
- Rainbow Center, Blue Springs
- Richmond R-16 Mo.
- Ridgeway R-5 Mo. (Day classes canceled)
- Stanberry R-2 Mo.
- Tina Avalon R-II School District
- Trenton R-9 Mo.
- Tri County Schools Jamesport, Mo.
- Union Star R-11 Mo.
- Wellington Napoleon R-9 Schools
- West Platte R-2 Schools Mo.
- Winston R-6 School District Mo.
- Linda Hall Library