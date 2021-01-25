SCHOOL CLOSINGS: January 25, 2021

School districts in the northern part of the Greater Kansas City Area are closing as snow and wintery mix precipitation begin to build up, causing concern over travel the rest of the day.

Here are the school districts that have announced closures as of 7:02 a.m.:

Cameron R-1 : Closed

: Closed Chillicothe R-2 : Closed

: Closed Concordia USD #333 KS : Closed

: Closed Cowgill R-6 MO : Closed

: Closed Hamilton R-2 MO : Closed

: Closed Maryville R-2 : Closed

: Closed Maysville R-1 MO : Closed

: Closed New York R-4 : Closed

: Closed North Daviess R3 : Closed

: Closed North Harrison R-111 Eagleville MO : Closed

: Closed Pleasant View R-6 Trenton MO : Closed

: Closed Polo R-7 MO : Closed

: Closed St. Gregory School : Closed

: Closed Stanberry R-2 MO : Closed

: Closed Trenton R-9 MO : Closed

: Closed Tri County Schools Jamesport : Closed

: Closed Union Star R-11 MO: Closed

