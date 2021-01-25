SCHOOL CLOSINGS: January 25, 2021

School districts in the northern part of the Greater Kansas City Area are closing as snow and wintery mix precipitation begin to build up, causing concern over travel the rest of the day.
Here are the school districts that have announced closures as of 7:02 a.m.:
- Cameron R-1: Closed
- Chillicothe R-2: Closed
- Concordia USD #333 KS: Closed
- Cowgill R-6 MO: Closed
- Hamilton R-2 MO: Closed
- Maryville R-2: Closed
- Maysville R-1 MO: Closed
- New York R-4: Closed
- North Daviess R3: Closed
- North Harrison R-111 Eagleville MO: Closed
- Pleasant View R-6 Trenton MO: Closed
- Polo R-7 MO: Closed
- St. Gregory School: Closed
- Stanberry R-2 MO: Closed
- Trenton R-9 MO: Closed
- Tri County Schools Jamesport: Closed
- Union Star R-11 MO: Closed
