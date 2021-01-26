SCHOOL CLOSINGS: January 26, 2021

Can't wait! We're almost there! #RUNITBACK

Schools on the northern side of the Greater Kansas City Area are once again closing their doors after a swath of snow plowed through the area.

The east side of Jackson County is also getting snowed on as the system moves on through Blue Springs through Odessa and other eastern towns. It’s a fairly light snow, but residents east should expect some precipitation this morning.

Here’s the list of schools closing, starting late or dismissing early:

Atchison # 409 : Dismissing Early

: Dismissing Early Cameron R-1 : Closed

: Closed Chillicothe R-2 : Closed

: Closed Concordia USD #333 KS : Closed

: Closed Cowgill R-6 MO : Closed

: Closed Excelsior Springs District #40 : Closed

: Closed Hamilton R-2 MO : Closed

: Closed Hardin-Central School District : Closed

: Closed King City R1 MO : Starts 2 Hours Late

: Starts 2 Hours Late Maryville R-2 : Closed

: Closed New York R-4 : Closed

: Closed North Daviess R3 : Closed

: Closed North Harrison R-111 Eagleville MO : Closed

: Closed Pleasant View R-6 Trenton MO : Closed

: Closed Polo R-7 MO : Closed

: Closed Ridgeway R-5 MO : Closed

: Closed St. Gregory School : Closed

: Closed Trenton R-9 MO : Closed

: Closed Tri County Schools Jamesport : Closed

: Closed Winston R-6 School District MO: Closed

Roads are wet for much of the metro this morning. With temperatures are falling into the 20s, this will create slick spots on roads this morning. Watch out for those elevated and untreated surfaces!

Then, another round of snow is expected tonight into Wednesday, expected to affect more of the metro. The system moves in from the southwest mid- to late-evening and fully engulfs Kansas City by midnight.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory to the west of the metro, where snow fall may be greater.