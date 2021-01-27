SCHOOL CLOSINGS: January 27, 2021

Schools across the Kansas City metro and beyond have closed for the day as a wintry system passes through, dumping snow across much of the area.

A Winter Weather Advisory continues for much of the metro and further east into Missouri.

Here is a complete list of closings, delays and more, last updated at 5:55 a.m.

  • Appleton City R-2: Closed
  • Atchison # 409: Closed
  • Blue Springs R-4: Remote Learning
  • Carrollton R-7: Closed
  • Center Place Restoration Indep: Closed
  • Chilhowee R-4: Closed
  • Chillicothe R-2: Closed
  • Clinton County R-3 Plattsburg: Closed
  • Concordia R-2 MO: Closed
  • Concordia USD #333 KS: Closed
  • Crest Ridge R-7 MO: Closed
  • Cristo Rey Kansas City: Remote Learning
  • Donna’s Academy of Hair Design: Closed
  • East Lynne 40 Schools: Closed
  • Easton USD #449 KS: Closed
  • Excelsior Springs District #40: Closed
  • Faith Christian Academy: Closed
  • Fort Osage R-1 MO: Closed
  • Genesis School KCMO: Closed
  • Gordon Parks Elementary: Closed
  • Grain Valley R-5 MO: Closed
  • Green Ridge R-8 MO Starts 2 Hours Late
  • Hamilton R-2 MO: Closed
  • Hardin-Central School District: Closed
  • Hogan Preparatory Academy KCMO: Closed
  • Holden R-3 MO: Closed
  • Independence Public Schools: Closed
  • Johnson County MO Christian Academy: Closed
  • KC Christian School: Closed
  • KC International Academy: Closed
  • Kearney School District: Remote Learning
  • King City R1 MO: Closed
  • Kingsville R-1 MO: Closed
  • Lafayette County C-1 MO: Closed
  • Lakeland R-3 School Dist MO: Closed
  • Lansing USD #469: Closed
  • Lathrop R-2 MO: Closed
  • Lawson R-14 MO: Closed
  • Leavenworth USD 453 & Parochial Schools: Canceled
  • Lee’s Summit R-7 School Dist.: Remote Learning
  • Liberty Public Schools: Closed
  • Lone Jack School District: Closed
  • Maranatha Academy: Closed
  • Maryville R-2: Closed
  • Maysville R-1 MO: Closed
  • McLouth USD #342 KS: Closed
  • Metro. Comm. College: Classes/Actitvities delayed until 10:00am
  • Milestones Academy: Closed
  • Montessori Schoolhouse Higginsville: Closed
  • New York R-4: Closed
  • Norborne R-8 Schools: Closed
  • Northland Christian Schools: Closed
  • North Daviess R3: Starts 2 Hours Late
  • North Harrison R-111 Eagleville MO: Starts 2 Hours Late
  • North Kansas City School District MO: Remote Learning
  • North Platte R-1 School District MO: Closed
  • Northern Hills Christian Acad. Holt MO: Closed
  • Oak Grove R-6 School District MO: Closed
  • Odessa R-7 MO: Closed
  • Orrick R-11 School District MO: Closed
  • Osborn R-0 MO: Closed
  • Oskaloosa USD #341 KS: Closed
  • Park Hill School District: Closed
  • Platte County R-3 School District: Closed
  • Plaza Heights Christian Academy: Closed
  • Pleasant View R-6 Trenton MO: Starts 2 Hours Late
  • Polo R-7 MO: Closed
  • Raytown C-2 District: Closed
  • Richmond R-16 MO: Closed
  • Ridgeway R-5 MO: Starts 2 Hours Late
  • Scuola Vita Nuova KCMO: Closed
  • Sherwood Cass R-8: Closed
  • Smithville R-2: Closed
  • St. Gregory School: Starts 2 Hours Late
  • Stanberry R-2 MO: Closed
  • Strasburg C-3 Schools MO: Closed
  • Summit Christian Academy: Closed
  • Timothy Lutheran School Blue Springs: Closed
  • Tina Avalon R-II School District: Closed
  • Trenton R-9 MO: Starts 2 Hours Late
  • Tri County Schools Jamesport: Closed
  • Union Star R-11 MO: Closed
  • Wellington Napoleon R-9 Schools: Closed
  • West Platte R-2 Schools MO: Closed
  • Winston R-6 School District MO: Remote Learning

Other learning organizations:

  • Leavenworth County Council on Aging: Starts 1 Hr. Late
  • Raymore Presbyterian: Closed
  • St. Regis Early Childhood Center: Closed
  • Emmanuel Family & Child Devel. Center: Closed
  • Holden R-3 Day Plus: Closed
  • Learn A Lot Child Care Raytown: Closed
  • Northland Early Ed. Center: Starts 2 Hours Late

