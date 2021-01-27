SCHOOL CLOSINGS: January 27, 2021

Schools across the Kansas City metro and beyond have closed for the day as a wintry system passes through, dumping snow across much of the area.

A Winter Weather Advisory continues for much of the metro and further east into Missouri.

Here is a complete list of closings, delays and more, last updated at 5:55 a.m.

Appleton City R-2 : Closed

: Closed Atchison # 409 : Closed

: Closed Blue Springs R-4 : Remote Learning

: Remote Learning Carrollton R-7 : Closed

: Closed Center Place Restoration Indep : Closed

: Closed Chilhowee R-4 : Closed

: Closed Chillicothe R-2 : Closed

: Closed Clinton County R-3 Plattsburg : Closed

: Closed Concordia R-2 MO : Closed

: Closed Concordia USD #333 KS : Closed

: Closed Crest Ridge R-7 MO : Closed

: Closed Cristo Rey Kansas City : Remote Learning

: Remote Learning Donna’s Academy of Hair Design : Closed

: Closed East Lynne 40 Schools : Closed

: Closed Easton USD #449 KS : Closed

: Closed Excelsior Springs District #40 : Closed

: Closed Faith Christian Academy : Closed

: Closed Fort Osage R-1 MO : Closed

: Closed Genesis School KCMO : Closed

: Closed Gordon Parks Elementary : Closed

: Closed Grain Valley R-5 MO : Closed

: Closed Green Ridge R-8 MO Starts 2 Hours Late

Starts 2 Hours Late Hamilton R-2 MO : Closed

: Closed Hardin-Central School District : Closed

: Closed Hogan Preparatory Academy KCMO : Closed

: Closed Holden R-3 MO : Closed

: Closed Independence Public Schools : Closed

: Closed Johnson County MO Christian Academy : Closed

: Closed KC Christian School : Closed

: Closed KC International Academy : Closed

: Closed Kearney School District : Remote Learning

: Remote Learning King City R1 MO : Closed

: Closed Kingsville R-1 MO : Closed

: Closed Lafayette County C-1 MO : Closed

: Closed Lakeland R-3 School Dist MO : Closed

: Closed Lansing USD #469 : Closed

: Closed Lathrop R-2 MO : Closed

: Closed Lawson R-14 MO : Closed

: Closed Leavenworth USD 453 & Parochial Schools : Canceled

: Canceled Lee’s Summit R-7 School Dist. : Remote Learning

: Remote Learning Liberty Public Schools : Closed

: Closed Lone Jack School District : Closed

: Closed Maranatha Academy : Closed

: Closed Maryville R-2 : Closed

: Closed Maysville R-1 MO : Closed

: Closed McLouth USD #342 KS : Closed

: Closed Metro. Comm. College : Classes/Actitvities delayed until 10:00am

: Classes/Actitvities delayed until 10:00am Milestones Academy : Closed

: Closed Montessori Schoolhouse Higginsville : Closed

: Closed New York R-4 : Closed

: Closed Norborne R-8 Schools : Closed

: Closed Northland Christian Schools : Closed

: Closed North Daviess R3 : Starts 2 Hours Late

: Starts 2 Hours Late North Harrison R-111 Eagleville MO : Starts 2 Hours Late

: Starts 2 Hours Late North Kansas City School District MO : Remote Learning

: Remote Learning North Platte R-1 School District MO : Closed

: Closed Northern Hills Christian Acad. Holt MO : Closed

: Closed Oak Grove R-6 School District MO : Closed

: Closed Odessa R-7 MO : Closed

: Closed Orrick R-11 School District MO : Closed

: Closed Osborn R-0 MO : Closed

: Closed Oskaloosa USD #341 KS : Closed

: Closed Park Hill School District : Closed

: Closed Platte County R-3 School District : Closed

: Closed Plaza Heights Christian Academy : Closed

: Closed Pleasant View R-6 Trenton MO : Starts 2 Hours Late

: Starts 2 Hours Late Polo R-7 MO : Closed

: Closed Raytown C-2 District : Closed

: Closed Richmond R-16 MO : Closed

: Closed Ridgeway R-5 MO : Starts 2 Hours Late

: Starts 2 Hours Late Scuola Vita Nuova KCMO : Closed

: Closed Sherwood Cass R-8 : Closed

: Closed Smithville R-2 : Closed

: Closed St. Gregory School : Starts 2 Hours Late

: Starts 2 Hours Late Stanberry R-2 MO : Closed

: Closed Strasburg C-3 Schools MO : Closed

: Closed Summit Christian Academy : Closed

: Closed Timothy Lutheran School Blue Springs : Closed

: Closed Tina Avalon R-II School District : Closed

: Closed Trenton R-9 MO : Starts 2 Hours Late

: Starts 2 Hours Late Tri County Schools Jamesport : Closed

: Closed Union Star R-11 MO : Closed

: Closed Wellington Napoleon R-9 Schools : Closed

: Closed West Platte R-2 Schools MO : Closed

: Closed Winston R-6 School District MO: Remote Learning

Other learning organizations:

Leavenworth County Council on Aging : Starts 1 Hr. Late

: Starts 1 Hr. Late Raymore Presbyterian : Closed

: Closed St. Regis Early Childhood Center : Closed

: Closed Emmanuel Family & Child Devel. Center : Closed

: Closed Holden R-3 Day Plus : Closed

: Closed Learn A Lot Child Care Raytown : Closed

: Closed Northland Early Ed. Center: Starts 2 Hours Late