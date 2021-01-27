SCHOOL CLOSINGS: January 27, 2021

Schools across the Kansas City metro and beyond have closed for the day as a wintry system passes through, dumping snow across much of the area.
A Winter Weather Advisory continues for much of the metro and further east into Missouri.
Here is a complete list of closings, delays and more, last updated at 5:55 a.m.
- Appleton City R-2: Closed
- Atchison # 409: Closed
- Blue Springs R-4: Remote Learning
- Carrollton R-7: Closed
- Center Place Restoration Indep: Closed
- Chilhowee R-4: Closed
- Chillicothe R-2: Closed
- Clinton County R-3 Plattsburg: Closed
- Concordia R-2 MO: Closed
- Concordia USD #333 KS: Closed
- Crest Ridge R-7 MO: Closed
- Cristo Rey Kansas City: Remote Learning
- Donna’s Academy of Hair Design: Closed
- East Lynne 40 Schools: Closed
- Easton USD #449 KS: Closed
- Excelsior Springs District #40: Closed
- Faith Christian Academy: Closed
- Fort Osage R-1 MO: Closed
- Genesis School KCMO: Closed
- Gordon Parks Elementary: Closed
- Grain Valley R-5 MO: Closed
- Green Ridge R-8 MO Starts 2 Hours Late
- Hamilton R-2 MO: Closed
- Hardin-Central School District: Closed
- Hogan Preparatory Academy KCMO: Closed
- Holden R-3 MO: Closed
- Independence Public Schools: Closed
- Johnson County MO Christian Academy: Closed
- KC Christian School: Closed
- KC International Academy: Closed
- Kearney School District: Remote Learning
- King City R1 MO: Closed
- Kingsville R-1 MO: Closed
- Lafayette County C-1 MO: Closed
- Lakeland R-3 School Dist MO: Closed
- Lansing USD #469: Closed
- Lathrop R-2 MO: Closed
- Lawson R-14 MO: Closed
- Leavenworth USD 453 & Parochial Schools: Canceled
- Lee’s Summit R-7 School Dist.: Remote Learning
- Liberty Public Schools: Closed
- Lone Jack School District: Closed
- Maranatha Academy: Closed
- Maryville R-2: Closed
- Maysville R-1 MO: Closed
- McLouth USD #342 KS: Closed
- Metro. Comm. College: Classes/Actitvities delayed until 10:00am
- Milestones Academy: Closed
- Montessori Schoolhouse Higginsville: Closed
- New York R-4: Closed
- Norborne R-8 Schools: Closed
- Northland Christian Schools: Closed
- North Daviess R3: Starts 2 Hours Late
- North Harrison R-111 Eagleville MO: Starts 2 Hours Late
- North Kansas City School District MO: Remote Learning
- North Platte R-1 School District MO: Closed
- Northern Hills Christian Acad. Holt MO: Closed
- Oak Grove R-6 School District MO: Closed
- Odessa R-7 MO: Closed
- Orrick R-11 School District MO: Closed
- Osborn R-0 MO: Closed
- Oskaloosa USD #341 KS: Closed
- Park Hill School District: Closed
- Platte County R-3 School District: Closed
- Plaza Heights Christian Academy: Closed
- Pleasant View R-6 Trenton MO: Starts 2 Hours Late
- Polo R-7 MO: Closed
- Raytown C-2 District: Closed
- Richmond R-16 MO: Closed
- Ridgeway R-5 MO: Starts 2 Hours Late
- Scuola Vita Nuova KCMO: Closed
- Sherwood Cass R-8: Closed
- Smithville R-2: Closed
- St. Gregory School: Starts 2 Hours Late
- Stanberry R-2 MO: Closed
- Strasburg C-3 Schools MO: Closed
- Summit Christian Academy: Closed
- Timothy Lutheran School Blue Springs: Closed
- Tina Avalon R-II School District: Closed
- Trenton R-9 MO: Starts 2 Hours Late
- Tri County Schools Jamesport: Closed
- Union Star R-11 MO: Closed
- Wellington Napoleon R-9 Schools: Closed
- West Platte R-2 Schools MO: Closed
- Winston R-6 School District MO: Remote Learning
Other learning organizations:
- Leavenworth County Council on Aging: Starts 1 Hr. Late
- Raymore Presbyterian: Closed
- St. Regis Early Childhood Center: Closed
- Emmanuel Family & Child Devel. Center: Closed
- Holden R-3 Day Plus: Closed
- Learn A Lot Child Care Raytown: Closed
- Northland Early Ed. Center: Starts 2 Hours Late