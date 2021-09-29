School district investigating after Raytown High School teacher allegedly uses racial slur

RAYTOWN, Mo. — The Raytown School District said they are investigating after becoming aware that a teacher allegedly used a racial slur.

The district said a Raytown High School teacher used the N-word during a discussion with students in their class Wednesday.

“Regardless of the teacher’s intent, we understand the offensive and inappropriate nature of this word,” the district said in a letter sent out to parents.

Superintendent Allan Markley said the district has communicated directly with families of students in the class but think it’s important to share the information regarding the incident to the entire Raytown High School community.

The district said it will continue to investigate the incident and it will take appropriate actions.

FOX4 will continue to update this developing story as new details become available.