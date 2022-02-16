PECULIAR, Mo. — An investigation is underway after a written threat was discovered on the wall in one of the boy’s bathrooms indicating a threat of violence against Raymore-Peculiar High School.

The Raymore-Peculiar School District said the administration and local law enforcement have been investigating the incident Wednesday.

The school district said narrowing down a timeframe during which the threat was possibly posted along with looking at video cameras, it was determined the threat was not credible.

The high school will continue to have an increased law enforcement presence Wednesday afternoon due to the time specificity of the threat, according to the district.

The school district said it will continue to monitor the situation closely.