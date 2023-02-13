KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are once again Super Bowl Champions and area schools are canceling class to allow students to join in on the celebration.

School districts throughout the Kansas City-metro are canceling school on Wednesday, Feb. 15, to let students and their families attend the Championship Parade.

Officials from Kansas City Public Schools (KCPS) say classes will continue as scheduled for Monday, February 13. KCPS will not hold classes on Wednesday, Feb. 15 to let students attend the parade.

Other area school districts canceling classes on Wednesday, Feb. 15 include:

-Kansas City, Kansas Public Schools (KCKPS)

-Gardner Edgerton School District

– Independence School District

-North Kansas City School District

-Shawnee Mission School District

-Lee’s Summit School District

-Center School District

Kansas City will host its second Super Bowl parade in four years. The Championship Parade will begin at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 15.

The Kansas City Sports Commission is expected to release more details on the parade route Monday. More information on the parade will be available online at fox4kc.com after the announcement.