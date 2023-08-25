KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person has critical injuries following a crash Friday afternoon involving a scooter and two other vehicles on 9 Highway in Kansas City.

Kansas City police says the driver of the scooter was speeding south on 9 Highway when the driver changed lanes just north of Admiral Boulevard and struck the passenger side of a black Ford Fusion and then the rear end of a Jeep.

The driver of the scooter, who was not wearing a helmet was taken to the hospital and is currently reported to be in very critical condition.

The drivers of the Ford and Jeep were not injured.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.