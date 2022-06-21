KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police say a scooter rider who was injured in a hit-and-run has died weeks later.

The hit-and-run crash happened May 30 at 34th Street and Prospect Avenue.

Police said a black SUV was traveling westbound on 34th when it struck someone driving a red scooter that was traveling southbound on Propsect.

The driver of the scooter was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

On June 19, the Jackson County Medical Examiner’s Office said the victim, identified now as 60-year-old Steven Khoury, died from his injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

