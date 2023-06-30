KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City resident Andrew Corrao called the Supreme Court’s decision Friday to block President Joe Biden’s student debt relief plan ‘disheartening.’

“A lot of these kinds of decisions forget the stories behind the regular people who these are going to affect,” Corrao said in an interview with FOX4 Friday.

Corrao could have had $20,000 removed from his student loans had President Joe Biden’s plan gone through.

“I was a Pell Grant recipient, and I have probably double the $20,000 in student loans,” he said.

The Supreme Court blocked the president’s relief plan in a 6-3 decision though.

“It pretty much destroys the opportunity that they were going to have some debt relief,” UMKC Law Professor Allen Rostron said. “It would be possible that Congress could step in and approve it.”

Rostron says the Supreme Court decision didn’t say people’s debt couldn’t be relieved. What it did say is that the President didn’t have the authority to do that by himself.

“So, Congress could step in and just do the same thing,” he continued. “It seems unlikely they would just because it’s a controversial political issue, and Congress is very divided.”

Corrao says he saw the decision coming, but it will impact his family soon. He and his wife have two daughters named Sophie and Loren.

“Obviously, presently when they resume payments, that’s going to be money that’s not going to be in our household that’s going to be going towards my student loan debt,” he said.

In the future, Corrao says he’ll be more open with Sophie and Loren about career routes that don’t include a post-secondary education.

“Whether they go to college or not, they have a lot of resources at their disposal both internally and externally that they can use to hopefully create a better life for themselves,” he continued.

The student loan payments will restart in October.