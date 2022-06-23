NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. — You can now relive your childhood at Screenland Armour Theatre’s new dive bar.

“Rewind Video and Retro Dive” is now open in the basement of the building at 408 Armour Road in North Kansas City.

The concept draws heavily on nostalgia and features VHS tapes for rent, along with VHS players to enjoy the films.

“We thought people would like to do the same thing I did growing up in 1998,” said co-owner Adam Roberts. “Although I didn’t go to bars then, I’d go to Blockbuster and Hollywood Video all the time, renting videos and just hanging out in basements, playing video games, that real kind of fun analog aesthetic.”

In addition to craft beers and hard seltzers, guests can enjoy 90s themed cocktails, like “Adult Capri Sun.”

“Rewind Video and Retro Dive” is open Thursdays from 5-10 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 5 p.m. to 12 a.m.

