Sculpture walk brings downtown St. Joseph to life

ST JOSEPH, Mo. — Downtown St. Joseph is now home to unique works of art for guests and residents alike to enjoy.

The St. Joseph Sculpture Walk features everything from a giant, metal walrus to a steel velociraptor to a metal umbrella inspired by Mary Poppins.

“It’s always an eclectic mix. We have a lot of bronze, a lot of mixed media, a lot of found objects. Every artist has their own muse,” said Teresa Fankhauser, Executive Director of the Allied Arts Council.

The sculptures will be on display for one year. They’re owned by the artists and loaned to the Allied Arts Council for that time.

“The artists are from all over the country. This year we had a large number from Missouri, really great artists, but we also had people from Colorado, Minnesota, Tennessee and it’s just an eclectic mix of people,” said Fankhauser.

This year, 21 sculptures are featured. Brochures are available at downtown businesses for visitors to vote for their favorite sculpture. The sculptures are also for sale. You can learn more by visiting the Allied Arts Council’s website here.

FOX4 Photojournalist Brandon Davie contributed to this report.