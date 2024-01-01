KANSAS CITY, Mo. — SEA LIFE Kansas City is ringing in the New Year with a new arrival at one of its exhibits.

SEA LIFE welcomed more than 20 rare Weedy Seadragon babies.

In a press release, the aquarium said that for the past eight weeks, the Weedy Seadragon exhibit has been transformed into a Dragon Paternity Suite for the arrival of the seadragons.

Weedy seadragons are an endangered species found exclusively on Australia’s southern coast. The male dragon is responsible for carrying the eggs on his tail until they are ready to hatch.

A pair of seadragons will “mirror” one another’s movements in a courtship ritual before the transfer of eggs, and these intricate mating dances are what seadragons are famous for.

The juvenile dragons will join the exhibit in a few months once they are old enough, but for now, you can visit the adult seadragons at SEA LIFE.