Search continues for missing 18-year-old with autism from Osawatomie

OSAWATOMIE, Kan. — The Osawatomie Police Department is continuing its search for 18-year-old Bryant A. Clancy, who was first reported missing in the early morning hours of Tuesday, August 10, after his mother woke up and discovered he was not in the home.

Working with the Miami County Sheriff’s Office, Kansas Highway Patrol, Johnson County Crime Lab, Osawatomie Fire Department-Miami County Water Rescue Team, the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks, and with canine assistance from Missouri Search and Rescue, Osawatomie police officers have launched a thorough search across the region.

Residential and rural areas have been searched on foot and with drones, and the rivers both north and south of the community have been searched by Osawatomie Fire Department-Miami County Water Rescue Team.

Neighbors and other community members have provided personal camera footage, such as from Ring doorbells and other security devices, but so far Bryant has not been spotted.

The search continued overnight and through Wednesday morning and afternoon.

Officers from Osawatomie Police Department and the Miami County Sheriff’s Office continue to work together. At this time, Bryant is still missing. Bryant has autism, and may not be able to communicate that he needs help.

Osawatomie Police Chief David Stuteville said that Bryant should not be approached by strangers, and instead urges anyone who might come into contact with the teen to call 911.

Bryant is described as standing 5’10” and weighs 175 pounds. He is believed to be wearing sweat pants and a blue jacket. He has a small scar on his nose and his forehead.

If you have any information on his disappearance, or believe you may have seen him in the last 36 hours, please call the Miami County Sheriff’s Office at 913-294-3232.