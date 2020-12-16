Search continues for suspects after brother and sister shot dead in south KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City’s record-breaking violence continues.

A brother and sister were shot dead on the city’s southside Wednesday morning.

It happened at Canyon Creek Apartments, near 93rd & Bales.

The deadly double shooting now puts Kansas City at 173 murders this year.

Police and community advocates say they are beyond exhausted and are pleading for for the public’s help to stop it.

A web of yellow crime tape–surrounding apartment buildings in south Kansas City Wednesday. It continues to cut the wound of the city’s violence epidemic deeper.



“We are a small community, and we are losing a lot of our children, our family members, by the hands of someone else. We need to find a way to diffuse our frustration, our anger in the right direction to get these people off our streets,” said Rosilyn Temple, director of Mother’s in Charge.

Temple met with 173 grieving families this year. Each one takes a heavy toll.

“We have a problem. It’s a community problem. I’ve been saying it a long time. Until we as a community step up and accept our responsibility as a whole, just not a few people—but all people—and when we see something like this going on in our community, our neighborhood, we all must come out in numbers and step up,” Temple said.



Police say neighbors at Canyon Creek Apartments heard loud arguing outside just before 11 a.m. Some peeked out windows to see what was going on. Seconds later, 15 to 20 shots fired killing a pair of young adult siblings and endangering many others.



“We’re in an apartment complex. Most people are still working from home with COVID or out of school or other things. I know we’re pretty close to Christmas vacation. I’ve seen delivery trucks bring things in. It is ludicrous someone would fire shots in these circumstances,” said Capt. David Jackson with the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department.

Police are still searching for suspects and pleading for witnesses to come forward and cooperate.



“There are families attached to these victims. These are not numbers in the paper or on your news at night, somebody is going into Christmas now without their loved ones,” Jackson said.



“Step up and speak up. Call the tips hotline. Don’t need your names. Tell what you saw and what happened so we can get this perpetrator, this monster off our streets,” Temple said.

The victim names haven’t been released yet. If you can help police in this investigation, call (816) 474-8477, you can be anonymous and potentially collect a $25,000 reward.