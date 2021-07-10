12-year-old girl who was swept away in floodwaters this morning near I-70 has died

UPDATE: The Missouri State Highway Patrol has confirmed that Aaeleya Carter who was swept away in floodwaters early this morning has died.

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a 12-year-old girl was swept away in floodwaters early this morning. Rescue efforts are still underway.

The girl was traveling with others in a vehicle at around 1:30 AM. They were attempting to entrance ramp on Airflight Drive to I-70 because the road was flooded. As they turned around and started up the ramp they were swept off the roadway. It was near the intersection of the ramp and I-70.

Three children and one adult were in the vehicle. Three of the people made it out safely, but the 12-year-old was swept away and has not been seen since the incident.

