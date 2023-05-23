KANSAS CITY, Mo. —Authorities are searching for the body of a man who may have drowned after crashing his boat on the Missouri River over the weekend.

At 1:40 p.m. on Saturday, May 20, Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a boat cash on the Missouri River near I-435 in Jackson County.

According to MSHP a 13’ sailboat collided with a stationary barge. It’s unclear what led to the crash. Troopers say because the driver of the boat was not wearing a life jacket, they believe he fell out of the boat on impact and drowned.

No one else was on the boat at the time of the crash. The driver of the boat has not yet been identified by MSHP.

MSHP is working with the Kansas City Fire Department to search the area, including downstream from the incident.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.