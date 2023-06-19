RAYTOWN, Mo. — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and two Kansas City-area police departments are working to find a group of thieves who stole dozens of guns from a Raytown gun store.

The crime happened Friday at Blue Steel Guns & Ammo in Raytown.

“Yes it concerns me. What concerns me more is that there is 45 handguns lose out there,” said Steve Brackeen, owner of Blue Steel Guns & Ammo.

Thieves have targeted Blue Steel Guns & Ammo more than a dozen times in its 14-year-history, but Brackeen said this is the first time they’ve actually gotten away with anything.

“These three cabinets were broke out. The front glass was broke out. There was a couple of hammers on the floor,” Brackeen said.

Pictures from inside Blue Steel Guns & Ammo show all of the shattered glass and empty shelves.

The ATF is also voicing concern and said the investigation stretches across three cities.

According to agents, the thieves stole a U-Haul in Leavenworth, Kansas. They are accused of driving it to Raytown and backing it into the store to get inside.

“This was our bookkeeping. They drove right here through the wall, smashed all the furniture and computers into the wall. If the secretary was sitting here, she would have been dead,” Brackeen said.

Brackeen said it took the thieves just 8 minutes from when they drove on the store’s property until they drove away with the 45 guns.

“You boys made a bad decision that’s going to affect you the rest of your life if you’re caught, and I hope if you are caught you get the severest punishment allowed,” Brackeen said.

Blue Steel Guns & Ammo is a federally licensed store. The ATF said the people responsible for the theft will face federal gun charges.

Investigators said they found the stolen U-Haul in Kansas City, Kansas.

The ATF said the stolen guns will likely be used in other crimes, so investigators are also working to track down the weapons.

“It pisses you off in the fact that every time they come and do something, it cost me money to fix it,” Brackeen said.

The ATF, Raytown police and Kansas City, Kansas, police are all part of this investigation.

The ATF announced a $5,000 reward for information leading to those responsible. The number to call is 1-800-ATF-GUNS.